By Chen Aizhu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Traders have rebranded more than $1 billion of Venezuelan oil shipments to China as Brazilian crude over the past year, according to two tanker tracking firms, company documents and four traders, helping buyers to cut logistics costs and circumvent U.S. sanctions.

Independent refiners in China are the main buyers of seaborne oil shipments from countries sanctioned by the United States, with offshore Malaysia serving as a key trans-shipment hub for Venezuelan and Iranian crude.

Since July 2024, however, traders have also rebranded Venezuelan oil as from Brazil. This has enabled tankers to sail directly from Venezuela to China, skipping the stop-over in waters off Malaysia and shortening the voyage by about four days.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan energy exports since 2019 to reduce the oil export revenue that funds the government of President Nicolas Maduro, who has held power for more than a decade with elections that observers say were fraudulent.

Maduro and his government have rejected sanctions by the United States and others, saying they are illegitimate measures that amount to “economic war” and are designed to cripple Venezuela.

Since sanctions have been in place, oil traders have transferred oil from one ship to another at sea to disguise the origin of Venezuelan crude before it is shipped to China, which is the world’s biggest crude importer.

More recently, shippers have tampered with the tankers’ location signal to make it look like vessels are departing from Brazilian ports when they are actually sailing from Venezuela, according to maritime data, satellite imagery and shoreside photos compiled and analysed by monitoring service TankerTrackers.com. This practice is known as spoofing.

According to Chinese customs data, China imported about 2.7 million metric tons, or 67,000 barrels per day (bpd), of mixed bitumen from Brazil between July 2024 and March 2025, worth $1.2 billion.

Chinese refiners regularly buy Brazilian crude but Brazil rarely exports any bitumen blend, according to state oil company Petrobras. Brazilian customs data records no export of bitumen blend to China since at least 2023.

Mixed bitumen, or bitumen blend, is a tar-like residue for processing into asphalt. However, Brazil’s typical crude grades for export are classified as medium-sweet oil from its prolific offshore fields known as pre-salt.

“What we export to China is mainly crude oil from the pre-salt, it’s not bitumen,” Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Houston last week.