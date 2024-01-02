Trae Tha Truth ended the year by giving back to his community once again, and this time he was joined by legendary comedian Cedric The Entertainer.

On Saturday (December 30), the pair took to the streets of Houston to give out jackets and coats to the homeless in the hopes they can help them brave the cold winter weather this season.

“Woke up and Decided to Bless A Few Hundred Of tha Homeless with Jackets and Coats For The Cold on Behalf of my Daughter @iambabytruth @reliefgang,” Trae wrote in an Instagram post.

In a video shared by Cedric, the pair addressed the press who appeared at their donation site.

“It’s special,” Cedric said when asked how it feels to be able to give back while he was in town for a show. “Everybody know Trae just a really boots-on-the-ground kind of personality. Those are one of the things from the very beginning that I found very important being his brother is that his collaboration, the way he really is with the city.”

He continued: “It’s one of those things, we hear to do some great and good for the people. It’s holiday season — lot of love and that energy is what we spreading. I came here to perform and give back. Laughter and jokes is one thing but to also touch the folks is very important. And Trae’s just solid and I was here for Trae Day and we back.”

In his caption, he added: “@traeabn is THE TRUTH and not just by name. This brotha and son of Houston is and has always been a man of the people. I appreciate you allowing me to contribute to the cause while I’m here in #HTown SALUTE!!”

Philanthropy is certainly nothing new to Trae Tha Truth, who frequently donates his time to give back to the less fortunate in his community.

Earlier this year, the Houston native came to the aid of an 82-year-old Alabama woman who was arrested last November for failure to pay a $77.80 trash bill. He and the woman would eventually meet up the following month, where he treated her to a shopping spree.

related news Cedric The Entertainer Flips Astroworld Onto Houston Police After They Shunned Travis Scott December 25, 2021

But his good deeds didn’t end there. In March, Trae shared that after visiting her home, he noticed her house was in dire need of repairs, and decided to help her out. The rapper teamed up with BEL Furniture of Houston for $15,000 worth of furnishings — including a queen size bed, full couch with several recliners, dressers, and more.

“Made it Back To Valley Alabama To Bless Mrs. Martha Menefield…. Stay Tuned…. Luv @reliefgang @angelbynatureorg,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

In November 2022, after the woman (real name Martha Menefield) hadn’t responded to repeated attempts to contact her, an arrest warrant for her was issued after she failed to appear in court for a citation from two months prior. In bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, while Menefield was being arrested outside her home, an officer could be overheard laughing, perhaps regarding the absurdity of the crime.

Menefield was charged with failure to pay solid waste fees. The elderly woman quickly sparked sympathy from others after video of the incident surfaced online.