Ten people were injured on Sunday evening, suffering bruises, abrasions, and various wounds, in a rollover accident involving a pickup truck carrying workers on Belbeis-Mostorod Road, in front of al-Munir village, within the city of Mashtool al-Souq in Sharqiya governorate.

The injured were transported to the central hospital for first aid and necessary treatment.

Security forces in Sharqiya received a report on the accident, and ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The injured were transported to the hospital.

The debris from the accident was removed, and traffic was redirected to vehicles and pedestrians.