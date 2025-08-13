Graphical abstract. Credit: Environmental Research (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2025.122443



A new study, published in Environmental Research, has linked noise levels to depression and anxiety diagnoses. It is the first study of its kind to investigate long-term exposure to traffic noise and mental health in children, adolescents, and young adults.

The study, led by the University of Oulu, found that the risk of mental health disorders increases sharply when traffic noise at the home address is over 53 decibels (dB), the safe level recommended by the World Health Organization. This paper supports policy and planning actions designed to reduce traffic noise exposure, including placing bedrooms on quiet sides of buildings and lowering speed limits.

Environmental noise caused by various sources, including road, rail, airport traffic and construction, is the second biggest environmental health concern in Europe. Noise may affect human health in a variety of ways, including damage to the auditory system, sleep disturbance and additional cognitive and emotional responses, contributing to cardiovascular and neurological diseases. Recent evidence shows associations with mental disorders. However, the quality of available research evidence remains low.

The team analyzed data from 114,353 individuals born in Finland between 1987 and 1998, living in the Helsinki metropolitan area in 2007, using information from available Finnish registers. Researchers followed the individuals’ data for up to ten years from age 8 to 21, tracking how their health evolved.

To work out their exposure to high noise levels, annual average road and railway traffic noise was modeled at their residential address. This was then cross-referenced with those who had a diagnosis of depression and/or anxiety. By combining this data, researchers were able to build a picture of both the levels of noise an individual was exposed to and their evolving mental health.

The World Health Organization sets 53 dB Lden (the average sound level over a 24-hour period) as the recommended upper limit for traffic noise. This study confirmed that, at this level or above, there is a distinct increase in the risk of developing depression and anxiety in a young population.

“Our analysis showed that anxiety risk is lowest when traffic noise is around 45 to 50 dB at the quieter side of dwellings but increases significantly after 53 to 55 dB. Above 53 dB, noise becomes a significant psychological stressor for young people regardless of whether an individual sleeps on the quieter or noisier side of a dwelling,” says Dr. Anna Pulakka, senior author of the study.

The association with anxiety was stronger in males and individuals whose parents did not have mental health disorders.

Yiyan He, the lead author of the study, suggests: “Our findings support further actions towards reducing traffic noise exposure. For policymakers and urban planners, this should include measures such as ensuring bedrooms are on the quieter side of the dwelling and ensuring there is green space nearby. For transport, quieter tires or reduced speed limits should also be considered.”

This study demonstrates one of the many ways our exposome and the environment can affect our health.

More information:

Yiyan He et al, Residential exposure to traffic noise and incidence of depression and anxiety from childhood through adulthood: a Finnish register study, Environmental Research (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2025.122443



University of Oulu





Provided byUniversity of Oulu