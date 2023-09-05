The father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif found dead in her Surrey home claimed her death was an ‘accident,’ the child’s grandfather has told BBC news.

Muhammad Sharif, the father of Urfan Sharif who fled to Pakistan and is at the centre of a manhunt, said his son left the UK out of fear.

‘His daughter died and when you go under so much trauma, obviously you can’t think properly,’ he said.

Muhammad said he saw Urfan after he arrived in Pakistan, adding: ‘It was an accident, he didn’t tell me how it happened.’

The 10-year-old girl was found dead on August 10 at her home in Woking, a day after three of her relatives, including her father Urfan, fled the UK to Islamabad.

Police launched an international manhunt after discovering Sara’s body following a phone call made by Urfan Sharif, 41, who left the country with his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and brother Faisal Malik, 28.

Muhammad said: ‘All I can say is that they should have faced the case, they should have stayed there and faced it instead (of coming to Pakistan). They will ultimately go back to the UK and face their case.’

In a message for the trio being hunted by police, he told them – wherever they are – that they should come out of hiding and answer questions they face.

He said he has not been in touch with his son recently.

The grandfather also paid tribute to Sara who he said had visited Pakistan two times, and was beautiful.

Earlier this week it was reported that Urfan contacted a friend who owned a money transfer shop to get eight last-minute plane tickets.

Taxi driver Urfan told Nadeem Riaz on August 8 he urgently needed the one way tickets due to the death of a cousin and needed to fly out to Islamabad as soon as possible.

The next day he, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik left the UK on a British Airways flight with five of the couple’s children, aged between one and 13.

After arriving in Pakistan the father phoned 999 and informed police they would find the body of his oldest daughter at their address in Horsell.

She was discovered with ‘multiple and extensive’ injuries which are believed to have occurred over a ‘sustained and extended’ period of time.

Mr Riaz told the Times he had often had business with Sharif before, who would frequently end money to one of his brothers, Imran, in Pakistan.

His shop doubled as a travel agency, and he had previously secured flights for the family after the death of Sharif’s mother last November.

He said: ‘[Sharif] sounded normal. No different to his usual self.’

A post-mortem was unable to determine a precise cause of death for Sara, and further tests are ongoing.

Sara’s devastated mother, Olga Sharif, 36, has appealed for her ex-husband to hand himself in, as has Sara’s grandfather.

This week, a cousin of Sara’s step-mother, Batool, also asked her to hand her herself in to police.

The relative, who asked not to be named, told Sky News: ‘Beinash should come back to the UK.

‘I don’t know where she is. But I’m worried about her. I’m worried about her kids.

‘She should come back to the UK, go to the police and tell them exactly what happened.’

She added: ‘I don’t know – my family don’t know – what happened. It could have been an accident; a misunderstanding.’