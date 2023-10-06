Netflix has released the first trailer for a mysterious romantic crime thriller titled Locked In. One of the things that makes this film interesting is that the story seems to revolve around locked-in syndrome.

The movie stars Famke Janssen, and the film pits “unhappy newlywed Lina (Rose Williams) against her rich, coldhearted mother-in-law Katherine (Famke Janssen). An affair then sets off a chain reaction that will result in a love triangle, a murder and even plot to bring Lina down. But who is the real victim and who can Lina trust?”

The film comes from first-time feature film director Nour Wazzi, and it also stars Anna Friel, Finn Cole, and Alex Hassell. It looks like a movie that might be worth watching.

Netflix debuts Locked In on Netflix on November 1st, 2023.