Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair, which stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King.

This looks like the typical rom-com story you’d expect to see on Netflix, but it’s got a strong cast.

In the film, Zara Ford (King), “a young woman who discovers that her single mother Brooke (Kidman) is having an affair with her self-absorbed, movie star boss Chris Cole (Efron).” The movie is said to explore “the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

The movie was directed by Richard LaGravenese from a script by Carrie Solomon. The movie also stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

A Family Affair streams on Netflix on June 28th.