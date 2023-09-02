After releasing a set of quirky and fun posters, now the trailer of Thank You For Coming is set to release next week on September 6. The trailer of the film will be played with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in theatres. Interestingly, makers of Fukrey 3 also announced yesterday that they will release their trailer next week which will also be played with the Blockbuster Jawan in theaters.

Fans of chick flicks are in for a treat as the trailer of Thank You For Coming, a film by Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, is set to release soon. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance. The film is a coming-of-age comedy that follows the adventures of Kanika Kapoor, a single woman in her thirties, who is looking for love and happiness.

Thank You For Coming to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Thank You For Coming is not only a fun-filled film, but also a prestigious one. It is the only Hindi feature film that has been selected to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Bhumi Pednekar announced this news on her Instagram account, saying, “This one’s for all the girls out there! Our chick flick #ThankYouForComing is going to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 as an official selection!!! Honoured! Thrilled! Gobsmacked! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF.”

Thank You For Coming: Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor

Thank You For Coming is a collaboration between two powerhouse producers, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor, who produced the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, is back with another female-centric film that celebrates friendship and empowerment. Ekta Kapoor, who is known for her successful films and shows under Balaji Motion Pictures, is also on board as a producer. The film is directed by Karan Boolani, who is Rhea Kapoor’s husband.

Thank You For Coming to release in cinemas on October 6, 2023

Thank You For Coming will hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. The film promises to be a laughter riot with its witty dialogues, quirky characters, and relatable situations. The film also features some popular influencers like Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, who have a huge fan following on social media. Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, will also make her Bollywood debut with this film.

Thank You For Coming is a film that celebrates women and their dreams. It is a film that will make you laugh, cry, and cheer for the characters.

