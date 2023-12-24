Fans of Rohit Shetty‘s cop universe are in for a treat as the filmmaker unveiled the teaser of his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. The series, which marks Shetty’s digital debut, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2024.

Indian Police Force is India’s biggest action-packed cop drama show that stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The series is a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers and is set in Shetty’s fictional digital cop universe.

Today we bring you EXCLUSIVE on trailer launch of the series.

Trailer Of Indian Police Force To Be Launched On 6th January

Much awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force will be out on 6th January, a fortnight before release of the series. There might be massive launch event on same date which should be attended by lead cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

This series said to be one of the most expensive one coming from India. Rohit Shetty’s signature flying cars and high octane actions will create uproar post release.

It also marks debut of Rohit Shetty on ott as well as first series for Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

About Indian Police Force

The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment. It also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

The series was announced by Shetty in April 2022 and the first look teaser featuring Malhotra was unveiled in the same month. The series was primarily shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, and Greater Noida.

Rohit Shetty introduced his digital cop universe on police commemoration day

On police commemoration day, Rohit Shetty had shared a poster introducing his digital cop universe.

Apart from this, Shetty is also gearing up for the release of his next film, Singham Again, which is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff and is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

Watch the teaser of Indian Police Force here:

