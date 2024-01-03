2023 has been a great year for movies with massive hits like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and many more. And now, all eyes are set on 2024, with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’ film Fighter being the the first big release of the year.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, post the success of War and Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25 coinciding with Republic Day, will be about 160 minutes long.

For the overseas markets, the makers have already begun their promotional campaigns to make sure a huge number of crowds can be drawn to watch the film.

Trailer Of Fighter To Be Out On 10th Jan

There is buzz that much awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Siddharth Anand’s Fighter Will be out soon. Trailer will be out on 10th January on 50th birthday of Hrithik Roshan. Yes, it will be massive gift for Hrithik Roshan fans as well as actor himself.

Hrithik delivered massive blockbuster War with Siddharth Anand following above average stylish film Bang Bang, which was their first association. So it’s obvious that Siddharth will gift Hrithik trailer on his birthday and will make it more special. Film is first big release of new year for Bollywood.

Synopsis Of Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

Runtime Of Fighter

The runtime of the film has been mentioned as 2 hours and 40 minutes, while insiders feel the run time might change depending on the edits demanded by the Censor Board.

Fighter will have similar runtime as Siddharth’s previous film Pathaan.

Few weeks ago, Hrithik Roshan’s character poster was revealed where he was referred to as Patty. Going by the synopsis of the film one can safely assume that he plays Shamsher Pathania and this nickname is a derivation of his character’s last name.

(Also read: Fighter Song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’: Netizens Love Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone’s Scorching Chemistry With Stunning Moves, Check Out The Reactions!)

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related