Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema. The two have had similar journeys as they come from non-filmy backgrounds and have become stars because of their sheer hard work and talent. They are finally working together in the highly anticipated Telugu-language romantic comedy film titled Kushi.

Ever since this project was announced, fans of both Vijay and Samantha have been waiting with bated breaths for any update on the film. Earlier, a sweet BTS video of the title song of Kushi dropped on the internet and it was widely shared online.

Kushi Trailer Was Launched On A Grand Scale

Today, the team finally ended the wait for all the fans and officially released the trailer of the film. The event was attended by the entire team of Kushi and the launch event took place for around two hours in the evening. The venue was jam-packed with film journalists, team members of Kushi, and other film enthusiasts. Here are some of the pictures from the event, including that of its star Vijay Deverakonda.

Kushi Trailer Showcases A Rocky Marriage Between The Characters of Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The two-minute and 45 seconds long trailer is on the internet and it starts with some stunning visuals of Kashmir and we are introduced to the characters played by Vijay and Samantha. Throughout the trailer, we see the cute courtship between the two and eventually, we realize that it’s the story of two lovers coming from different worlds. But what makes it unique is that we get a glimpse of what happens after they get married as cracks start to appear in their relationship. The film has given an interesting spin to a regular love story by raising some important issues.

About Kushi

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Murali G has shot the film; Prawin Pudi served as the editor. The film will release theatrically on 1 September.

