A train driver on the Manashy line, Nile Delta, passed away at the Tahrir Station in Badr City, Beheira Governorate.

The driver’s assistant discovered train driver Ahmed Salah Riyad Darwish, 43, unconscious inside the cabin immediately after the train stopped at Tahrir Station.

Beheira Security Director Major General Mahmoud Howaidy received a notification from the head of the Railway Police Station regarding the sudden death of the driver of Manashy train, which was heading from Itay al-Baroud to Bashtil Station in Giza.

Detectives and the head of the Badr District Police Station responded to Tahrir Station and rushed to the scene.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Badr Central Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.