Russia and North Korea plan to restart a direct passenger train service between Moscow and the North Korean capital Pyongyang this month for the first time since 2020, Russia’s state-owned rail monopoly said on Monday.

Russian Railways said it had agreed with North Korea’s railways ministry to resume a twice-monthly service between the two capitals on June 17, a journey it said took eight days and which, at over 10,000 km (6,213 miles), was the longest direct rail journey in the world.

Another service between Pyongyang and Khabarovsk, a Russian city close to China’s northeastern border, will restart two days later.

The services will be operated by Korean State Railway, the state operator, and in the case of the Moscow-Pyongyang route will see a North Korean passenger railcar hitched to the regular Moscow-Vladivostok service and then re-attached to another train.

Passenger rail traffic between Russia and North Korea was suspended in February 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moscow and Pyongyang have since ratcheted up cooperation, including in the military sphere since President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty last year.

North Korea confirmed in late April that it had sent more than 10,000 troops and weapons to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine, aid which proved crucial for Moscow in recapturing Russia’s western Kursk region from Ukraine.

The two countries already operate a passenger rail service between Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East and Rason, a North Korean port city.

The nations are also linked by freight rail networks, although Russia does not disclose the size of the cargo traffic. REUTERS

