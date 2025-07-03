Kampala, Uganda, is set to host the Trans Africa Investment Summit from November 5-7, 2025, a dynamic platform uniting Africa’s brightest minds with global investors. Organized by Pilot International, this annual event champions sustainable investment, with this year’s theme, “Powering Africa with Solar Energy,” spotlighting renewable energy’s potential to transform agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and beyond.

A Gateway for Collaboration

The summit, driven by the Women Entrepreneurship Forum Africa (WEFA), connects high-level executives, CEOs, investors, government agencies, and SMEs from Africa and its diaspora. Building on past successes, it offers a physical networking space for participants to engage with potential clients, partners, exporters, and distributors. The focus on solar and renewable energy underscores Africa’s push for sustainable growth, attracting investment to fuel economic progress across the continent.

In 2024, Africa’s renewable energy sector saw $1.2 billion in investments, creating thousands of jobs, according to recent industry reports. The summit aims to amplify this momentum, showcasing opportunities for collaboration and trade. From solar-powered agribusiness in Uganda and East Africa to renewable energy projects in Ghana, the event will highlight real-world solutions driving change.

Key Themes and Conferences

The summit features a diverse lineup of conferences and workshops, each designed to spark innovation and investment. Key sub-themes include:

Solar Energy Conference & Expo : Exploring cutting-edge renewable energy solutions.

: Exploring cutting-edge renewable energy solutions. Infrastructure Development, Manufacturing & Export : Strategies to strengthen Africa’s industrial backbone.

: Strategies to strengthen Africa’s industrial backbone. Agriculture and Value Chains : Leveraging solar energy to boost food security and agribusiness.

: Leveraging solar energy to boost food security and agribusiness. Mining and Value Chains : Sustainable practices for resource extraction.

: Sustainable practices for resource extraction. Tourism and Hospitality : Promoting eco-friendly travel initiatives.

: Promoting eco-friendly travel initiatives. Financing Opportunities and Investor Needs : Connecting projects with capital.

: Connecting projects with capital. Energy Efficiency and E-Mobility Nexus: Sustainable transport, among others.

These sessions will feature thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers sharing insights to shape Africa’s sustainable future.

Why It Matters

Africa’s energy landscape is at a turning point. With 60% of the continent’s population under 25, according to the African Development Bank, the demand for innovative energy solutions is urgent. Solar energy, in particular, offers a scalable path to power rural communities, support industrial growth, and reduce carbon footprints. The summit serves as a catalyst, linking entrepreneurs like Amina Okello, a Ugandan solar startup founder, with global investors to scale impactful projects.

Join the Movement

Held at Naguru Kampala, the Trans Africa Investment Summit is more than an event—it’s a call to action. Attendees will gain access to exclusive networking opportunities, actionable insights, and a platform to showcase their ventures. Whether you’re an investor, entrepreneur, or policymaker, this is your chance to shape Africa’s renewable energy revolution.

For more details, contact the host: [email protected], Tel: +256772508970. Don’t miss this opportunity to power Africa’s future!