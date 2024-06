Transak, a Web3 payments provider, has teamed up with blockchain development platform Cometh to introduce a streamlined fiat-to-Layer three (L3) onboarding solution. This new system reportedly simplifies the purchase of crypto assets directly on Cometh’s L3 blockchain, Arbitrum Orbit. Transak Partners With Cometh to Simplify Fiat-to-L3 Crypto Transactions According to the company’s announcement, Transak and […]





