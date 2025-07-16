Transcriptomic assessment of the Black Judaicus scorpion (Hottentotta judaicus) toxin arsenal and its potential bioeconomic value

Abstract

Scorpion venoms are likewise a medical burden as well as a source of novel bioresources. Despite their important dual role, the venoms of most scorpion species remain under- or unstudied. Among these is the venom of the Black Judaicus scorpion, Hottentotta judaicus (Simon, 1872), a common yet neglected species native to the Middle East. Here, we employ venom gland transcriptomics to investigate its toxin-encoding precursor profile to gain insight into its toxin repertoire. The venom was found to be composed primarily of various short scorpion toxins, long scorpion toxins from the 3 C-C as well as the 4 C-C type, and enzymatic components. Minor components include, defensins and putative antimicrobial peptides. Several identified toxins show similarity to known neurotoxins from lethal buthids or to toxins with translational value in biomedicine, agriculture, and industrial production, thus rendering H. judaicus both, a potential health concern and source of novel bioresources. Our work provides an extended perspective on the venom profile of this species and represents a basis for future follow-up studies.