Mauricio Pochettino refuses to comment on Cole Palmer signing

Transfer deadline day is upon us as Premier League clubs have until 11pm BST this evening to wrap up their deals, with some frantic last-minute buying and selling guaranteed.

Liverpool look set to give their midfield a further boost with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, although they rejected a bid, rumoured to be £150m, from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are edging ever closer to securing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as Harry Kane’s replacement.

Elsewhere, Man City have sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea, and the London club could now offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still on the hunt for one more addition – but Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon has signed – while Brighton have secured Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona.

Several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts.

