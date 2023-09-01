Mauricio Pochettino refuses to comment on Cole Palmer signing
Transfer deadline day is upon us as Premier League clubs have until 11pm BST this evening to wrap up their deals, with some frantic last-minute buying and selling guaranteed.
Liverpool look set to give their midfield a further boost with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, although they rejected a bid, rumoured to be £150m, from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are edging ever closer to securing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as Harry Kane’s replacement.
Elsewhere, Man City have sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea, and the London club could now offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still on the hunt for one more addition – but Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon has signed – while Brighton have secured Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona.
Several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts.
DONE DEAL! Joao Felix joins Barcelona
We’re waiting for confirmation on a number of Premier League deals but over in Spain, a move has been completed.
Joao Felix’s mooted loan to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid has been made official. Felix has previously expressed his desire to play for Barca in interviews and now his dreams have come true.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 21:21
DONE DEAL! Leicester’s Boubakary Soumaré joins Sevilla on loan
Another player is exiting Leicester after their relegation to the Championship. Boubakary Soumaré has agreed to head to Sevilla on loan for the season. He has made 59 appearances for the Foxes since joining from Lille and will now spend the 2023/24 campaign at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 20:45
Hugo Ekitike could be off to Palace or Hammers
The Hugo Ekitike saga rolls on. It was being reported that PSG could only sign Ranal Kolo Muani if Ekitike left on a permanent deal.
The Kolo Muani transfer seems to be happening, so logically Ekitike should be off. The Independent’s Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney is reporting that he could still go tonight to either Crystal Palace or West Ham. Palace have been the presumed front-runners for much of today.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 20:27
Kolo Muani and Joao Felix on the move?
A couple of moves on the continent that appear likely to happen.
The protracted Randal Kolo Muani move to Paris Saint-Germain will go ahead, according to RMC Sport. The French champions have been working to complete a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for the France forward throughout the window and there has been a breakthrough in negotiations for the 24-year-old.
Meanwhile, according to the notorious Fabrizio Romano, João Félix will head on loan to Barcelona from Atlético Madrid (after a fairly nondescript spell at Chelsea last season)
Luke Baker1 September 2023 20:15
Donny van de Beek not going to Luton
Donny van de Beek looks likely to be staying at Manchester United tonight.
Miguel Delaney is reporting that his proposed move to Luton fell through and Richard Jolly suggests that he could still go to Turkey as their window is open for longer but that remaining in Manchester is more likely.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 20:00
Mason Greenwood to Lazio still a possibility
There are some reports out there that Mason Greenwood’s move from Manchester United to Lazio is off but The Independent’s Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, is reporting that’s not the case. Greenwood to Lazio hasn’t collapsed yet, says Miguel.
No guarantees that it will go through but there’s still a possibility.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 19:33
Eric Dier to stay at Tottenham?
Eric Dier is expected to stay at Tottenham in this transfer window, according to The Athletic. Dier was reportedly offered to Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in talks over Brennan Johnson and Lloyd Kelly.
The defender has one year left on his deal at Spurs and can leave on a free transfer next summer.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 18:48
DONE DEAL! Kevin Mbabu leaves Fulham on loan
News of a Fulham departure but thankfully for the Cottagers, it’s not Joao Palhinha!
Kevin Mbabu has joined FC Augsburg on a season-long loan. The full-back spent the majority of last term with Servette but this time is headed to Germany for a temporary spell.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 18:31
DONE DEAL! Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest making plenty of signings? I’m getting all nostalgic for last summer!
Forest haven’t been as frantic with their player acquisition this window but a busy deadline day has ensued with Callum Hudson-Odoi the latest man to head to the City Ground.
The versatile Chelsea midfielder/forward has made the £8m move to Nottingham after 126 appearances for the Blues. He was once one of the brightest prospects in the country but slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. He’s still only 22 years old, however, and has signed a three-year deal.
Hudson-Odoi said: “It’s massive for me to be here and I can’t wait to get started. It’s a new chapter for me. I know a couple of the boys already which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it’s nice to be here and see familiar faces around.
“Forest is a big club which won two massive trophies in its history and I’m really excited to play at The City Ground. I know all about the atmosphere having watched a couple of times and I can’t wait to get playing in front of the Forest fans.”
Luke Baker1 September 2023 18:20
Joao Palhinha to stay at Fulham
Absolutely huge news for Fulham as midfield talisman Joao Palhinha’s proposed move from the Cottagers to Bayern Munich is off, according to the Press Association.
The Bundesliga champions submitted a significant bid for the midfielder but Fulham were determined not to lose the 28-year-old this late in the transfer window. Manager Marco Silva had previously said it would be both a “financial and technical decision” over whether Palhinha was sold.
Luke Baker1 September 2023 18:06