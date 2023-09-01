The clock is ticking on transfer deadline day and plenty of deals are still left to be completed. Liverpool have sealed the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, despite Bayern Munich’s move for Joao Palhinha collapsing in dramatic fashion.

The Gunners were said to want a new defender, but have missed out on Eric Garcia who has joined Girona. Chelsea, meanwhile, have signed Cole Palmer and will keep Ian Maatsen. Conor Gallagher was attracting interest from Spurs but that move if off the table, though Tottenham are set to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United have landed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham and late in the day confirmed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat on loan. Mason Greenwood meanwhile is set to join Getafe on loan. There will be plenty of twists and turns before the fun ends at 11pm BST so follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live on deadline day below!