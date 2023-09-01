The clock is ticking on transfer deadline day and plenty of deals are still left to be completed. Liverpool have sealed the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, despite Bayern Munich’s move for Joao Palhinha collapsing in dramatic fashion.
The Gunners were said to want a new defender, but have missed out on Eric Garcia who has joined Girona. Chelsea, meanwhile, have signed Cole Palmer and will keep Ian Maatsen. Conor Gallagher was attracting interest from Spurs but that move if off the table, though Tottenham are set to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.
Manchester United have landed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham and late in the day confirmed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat on loan. Mason Greenwood meanwhile is set to join Getafe on loan. There will be plenty of twists and turns before the fun ends at 11pm BST so follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live on deadline day below!
Live updates
Confirmation of Holding to Palace!
Moyes on West Ham business
David Moyes has been asked after West Ham’s win over Luton about the possibility of any late transfer activity.
“I’ll need to see what’s on my phone and see if there’s anything there,” he said.
That would be a no then.
Holding seals Palace move
Rob Holding has completed his move to Crystal Palace from Arsenal.
The Athletic report that the deal is now done, with Palace paying the Gunners an initial £1m with a possible £2.5m in add-ons.
Holding has signed a three-year deal in time for him to face Wolves on Sunday.
Done deal!
The deals are flying in now.
It’s another loan deal, as Eric Garcia leaves Barcelona to join Girona for the rest of the season.
The former Man City defender was linked with a move to Arsenal, but Garcia will remain in Spain.
Sarr made to wait
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr hasn’t found a move away before transfer deadline day, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 24-year-old has struggled to find a move due to his £100,000-a-week wages and difficult loan spells at Monaco and Porto.
Sarr can still move to any of Turkey, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia where transfer windows remain open beyond the 11pm deadline tonight.
Lyon move for Moreira
Chelsea winger Diego Moreira has joined Lyon on a season-long loan deal, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 19-year-old made his Chelsea debut in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but joins the French giants in a surprise move.
Mauricio Pochettino had a good look at Moreira during his pre-season tour of the United States but has decided the youngster is better off gaining experience elsewhere after his free transfer move from Benfica.
Moreira takes up the final international loan spot meaning new signing Deivid Washington, who joined in a £17million deal from Santos last week, will likely stay.
The 18-year-old striker was expected to join Chelsea’s partner club RC Strasbourg.
Big boost for Man United
Manchester United have bolstered their midfield with the addition of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
United confirmed the deal for the 27-year-old late on transfer deadline day, which is thought to be an initial loan from Fiorentina with an option to buy.
Erik ten Hag had long identified Amrabat – who he managed between 2015 and 2017 at Dutch club Utrecht – as a priority midfield target, to add support and backup to Casemiro. The player was always keen on the move.
United sold Fred to Fenerbahce earlier in the summer, with Amrabat now joining Casemiro, Scott McTominay – who is expected to stay at the club amid interest from Fulham – and fellow summer signing Mason Mount in Ten Hag’s revamped midfield at Old Trafford.
With the deal having been completed after midday on deadline day, Amrabat will not be available for United’s weekend Premier League clash at Arsenal.
Click here for the full story!
Done deal!
Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined Luton on a season-long loan.
Minimal effort with the social media work from the Hatters as they announce the arrival of the Arsenal midfielder…
Man United confirm Amrabat!
Johnson announcement to come…
Brennan Johnson’s move to Tottenham now appears to be done.
It’s believed that the 22-year-old has now signed his contract after completing a medical, with the official announcement of the £45m move from Nottingham Forest to come very shortly.
Job done for Spurs!
