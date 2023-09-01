Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Liverpool face Aston Villa on Sunday and Jürgen Klopp has pronounced himself very happy with his new-look midfield of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and now Ryan Gravenberch. Only Thiago Alcantara remains of the old guard, and Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are now the two longest-serving players in that department, give or take a repurposed Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We pretty much had to reinvent the team. The midfield is all ready and will be completely new. We had to do that in a season where we didn’t qualify for the Champions League, which has a massive impact. I know people expect it to be different but it is how it is. I really think we did good business, the players we brought in are really good, will help the team. We are less experienced but that is normal, but we are full of desire and I love this team.

Jamie Jackson More to come from Manchester United with Reguilon and Amrabat perhaps still in the offing but the word from inside the club is that they believe the window so far to successful, one well-planned and executed by John Murtough, the football director, having yielded the maximum from a limited FFP constrained budget.

Johnson set for Spurs? Ben Fisher Tottenham are closing on a deal for Brennan Johnson, with final details of the deal being ironed out. Nottingham Forest want circa £45m for the Wales forward, who has been tracked by Brentford for the past couple of years. Spurs are also weighing up a second bid for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, after a £20m move was swiftly rejected by the Cherries. Kelly is out of contract next summer but is viewed as an integral part of Bournemouth’s squad. Spurs want to offload Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Hugo Lloris and Tanguy Ndombele.

Cole Palmer £40m signing took Chelsea’s spending under the Todd Boehly/Clearlake regime takes them very close to £1 billion, according to our potted calculations. Just one more flex and they are there? Summer 2022 transfer window Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £47.5m

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) – £34m

Gabriel Slolina (Chicago Fire) – £8.1m

Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) – £20m

Marc Cucurella (Brighton) – £60m

Cesare Casadei (Inter Milan) – £16.8m

Wesley Fofana (Leicester) – £70m

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) – £12m Summer 2022 total – £268.4m Winter transfer window 2023 Benoit Badiashile (Monaco) – £35m

David Datro Fofana (Molde) – £10.6m

Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama) – £16m

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, loan fee) – £10m

Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) – £90m

Noni Madueke (PSV) – £30m

Malo Gusto (Lyon) – £26m

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica) – £106.8m

Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Southampton) – £3m Winter total – £327.4m Summer 2023 Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) – £32m

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) – £53m

Angelo Gabriel (Santos) – £13m

Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) – £23m

Axel Disasi (Monaco) – £38m

Robert Sanchez (Brighton) – £25m

Moises Caicedo (Brighton) – £115m

Romeo Lavia (Southampton) – £58m

Cole Palmer (Manchester City) – £40m Summer 2023 total – £397m Full total: £992.8m

Jamie Jackson Manchester United have received multiple interest in deals for Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek to leave but nothing yet finalised, is the understanding.

Jacob Steinberg Fulham have now submitted a bid for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and are closing in on a £20m deal to sign the Everton winger Alex Iwobi. Everton are eyeing West Ham’s Maxwel Cornet.

Done deal: Manchester City sign Nunes for £53m “Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal.” He becomes their fourth major signing of the summer. The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and joins Josko Gvardiol, a defender, midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, and Jeremy Doku, a wide player. Nunes said: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time. The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn’t turn down.” His transfer follows Nunes’s refusing to train at Wolves to force the move through. Updated at 05.49 EDT

Per PA Media: more on Liverpool, who look to have closed the books once Gravenberch was secured: Despite a need for reinforcements in defence – Ibrahima Konate is injured and Virgil Van Dijk is suspended – Klopp is not expecting any more business to be done. “It’s deadline day so I don’t want to kill the excitement of the people so you never know,” he said. “But I’m busy today with other things. If we could bring in a centre-half for a weekend I’d think about it.”

Wolves have signed Manchester City royalty in Tommy Doyle, in that he is grandson of two City legends in Mike Doyle and Glynn Pardoe. He will spend the season on loan at Molineux after Matheus Nunes went the other way on a permanent move and joins Wolves on the back of a successful season with Sheffield United, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League in May.

Done deal: Arsenal must be missing a full-back, and it only takes a minute to tell you that Nuno Tavares will play the season at Nottingham Forest on loan.

Ben Fisher There is a growing expectation that Brennan Johnson will not wake up a Nottingham Forest player on Saturday morning. Whether he does a Tottenham Hotspur one remains to be seen. Spurs want to sign the versatile forward but need to offload fringe players to finance any deal and trim their squad. The significant part here is Forest are very much open to selling for a fee circa £45m. Brentford still retain interest in a player they have bid multiple times for over the past couple of years but are loath to enter a bidding war of sorts.

Palhinha heading to Bayern Munich? Jacob Steinberg Fulham are not confirming reports from Germany that they’ve accepted a €65m offer from Bayern Munich for João Palhinha. The day’s early, though, and the deal is expected to go through – assuming that Fulham, who have contacted Tottenham about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – can find a replacement for their influential midfielder. Losing Palhinha would be a huge blow for Marco Silva, who is desperate to keep the Portugal international. It’s been a weird window for Fulham. They’ve already lost Mitrovic to the Saudi Pro League and it will be interesting to see what Palhinha’s likely departure has on Silva’s future. By the way, this is a deal that could spark a merry-go-round. If Palhinha goes and Fulham sign Hojbjerg (they have alternatives) then don’t be surprised to see Tottenham go for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. Updated at 05.09 EDT

Just as Liverpool find their new supersub in Darwin Nunez, the previous incumbent is coming back to the Premier League.

For the moment, here’s Jürgen Klopp’s say on the Salah matter: “The position remains the same. No offer as far as I know. No doubt about it. Nothing else to say.” Klopp: “I really think we did good business [this summer].” — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 1, 2023 Updated at 04.45 EDT

We await developments on Liverpool’s latest signing and await the Saudi Arabian swoop for Mohamed Salah. It’s coming, surely.

More on Manchester United from Jamie Jackson: “United remain intent on signing Sofyan Amrabat, with their interest independent of the sale of Scott McTominay, who is not expected to leave.

Done deal: Chelsea sign Palmer from Manchester City Jacob Steinberg The deal is a boost for Mauricio Pochettino, who has been pushing Chelsea to buy an attacking player since losing Christopher Nkunku to a long-term knee injury earlier this month. Chelsea are also without Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka before hosting Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Pochettino’s preference was to bring in a forward capable of playing in a variety of roles. Palmer fits the bill: a left-footed talent capable of playing on the right wing and through the middle.

Will Unwin It should be a busy day at Nottingham Forest. Odisseas Vlachodimos is on his way from Benfica, Callum Hudson-Odoi will join from Chelsea and Nuno Tavares from Arsenal. Where the most intrigue lies is with regards to Brennan Johnson and whether Forest can come to an agreement with Tottenham. If the winger does go, they will likely pull the lever to sign Ibrahim Sangare from PSV. Updated at 04.30 EDT

Done deal: Manchester United sign goalkeeper Bayindir Jamie Jackson Manchester United have signed Altay Bayindir from Fenerbache for €5m on a four-year deal with an option of another 12 months, the 25-year-old goalkeeper replacing Dean Henderson who joined Crystal Palace earlier in the week. The transfer was completed on Thursday night but the announcement was delayed due to the Turkish club’s 2-0 Europa Conference League win against FC Twente then. Bayindir said: “It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club. I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.” On transfer deadline day United hope to sign Tottenham’s left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan due to Erik ten Hag’s first-choice in the position, Luke Shaw, in the position being injured until as long as November. The proposed deal is thought to have a break clause in January to allow Reguilon’s return to Spurs. Marc Cucurella playing for Chelsea against Wimbledon this week prevented such a deal. Updated at 04.30 EDT

Barry Glendenning brings you the Rumour Mill. Chelsea’s policy of offloading home-grown academy graduates in the interests of trimming their squad and balancing the books shows no sign of abating, with Callum Hudson-Odoi being shipped out to Nottingham Forest. Once valued at £50m, the injury prone winger is rumoured to be going for a cut-price £8m. Trevoh Chalobah is also expected to leave Stamford Bridge for Bayern Munich, even if the German champions’ insistence on a loan deal is not entirely to Chelsea’s liking. Bayern also remain interested in taking Conor Gallagher off the Chelsea payroll, but any move they make could be hijacked by Tottenham. With Spurs looking increasingly unlikely to lure Brennan Johnson away from Nottingham Forest, expect them to ramp up their efforts to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace instead. After their pursuit of Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella came to naught, Manchester United will announce the signing of Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilón. The 26-year-old Spaniard spent a couple of hours on Thursday night being poked by the Old Trafford medics before a season long loan. United remain hell-bent on signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and both clubs and the player himself all seem amenable to a deal being concluded as long as the price is right.