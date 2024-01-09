Guardiola welcomes return of ‘unique’ Kevin De Bruyne: ‘These guys win games’
The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe – and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments.
Toney responds to Arsenal and Chelsea transfer speculation ahead of Brentford return
Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he wants to “repay” the club’s faith in him as the striker prepares to return to football following an eight-month ban for betting offences.
Mike Jones9 January 2024 10:42
Bergwijn to make Premier League return?
Ajax may be tempted to cash in on Steven Bergwijn if West Ham United make an offer for the former Tottenham Hotspur forward.
HITC Football says that the Ajax captain could potentially be on his way back to the Premier League just 18 months after Tottenham accepted a £26m bid for the striker.
West Ham United are keen on the Dutch international with the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, Wolves and Everton also monitoring the possibility of a move.
Ajax would prefer to retain Bergwijn’s services beyond the winter window but such is the size of his contract, and considering Ajax’s financial concerns, the chance to recoup some of their £26m investment is one they may be tempted by.
Mike Jones9 January 2024 15:00
The Luis Diaz finish that changed Liverpool’s January plans
It would have hardly been Jurgen Klopp’s plan – but as Luis Diaz rifled in a late second, it meant Liverpool can now enter a crucial phase of their season without their talisman and leading scorer but bolstered by a big win.
It is Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota who will all need to step up over the next month to cover for the absence of the Egypt captain, as the Reds battle on three fronts in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Instead, after missed chances, misplaced passes, and a growing sense that Liverpool’s wastefulness was going to cost them, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inswinging corner that was directed past Aaron Ramsdale by the unfortunate Kiwior. If it relaxed Liverpool, Diaz finally brought some composure with a thumping late finish to seal it.
Mike Jones9 January 2024 14:45
Tottenham negotiating Radu Dragusin transfer — and include player for swap deal
Tottenham are negotiating with Genoa on the transfer fee and clauses for centre-half Radu Dragusin, Miguel Delaney reports.
Wages have been agreed for the 21-year-old, with Djed Spence potentially going the other way on loan, but the main talks right now are centred on the price.
Spurs don’t want a package that exceeds £25m while Genoa are pushing for closer to £30m. It is likely that around £5m of the deal will involve add-ons and clauses, which is the source of discussion at the moment. Agents fees also have to be resolved.
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 14:42
Lincoln sign Luton striker on loan
Lincoln have completed the loan signing of striker Joe Taylor from Luton. The 21-year-old will spend the remainder of the season at the LNER Stadium.
Taylor spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Colchester, for whom he scored 12 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.
Mike Jones9 January 2024 14:30
Ramsey leaves QPR after nine years
Chris Ramsey has left his role as technical director/head of coaching at QPR, the club have confirmed.
Ramsey joined the club in November 2014 and managed the first team between February and November 2015. He leaves following a review of the west London club’s academy structure.
Speaking to the club’s official website, chairman and CEO Lee Hoos said: “Chris has been a great servant to the club and was an integral part of putting together the foundations of our Academy. On both a personal and professional level, Chris is an outstanding person.
“However, as we thoroughly rationalise everything we do, and following very amicable discussions with Chris, it is felt this move is in the best interests of all parties.
“I cannot thank Chris enough for his incredible hard work, dedication and guidance since my own arrival here. Whilst we are parting ways, he is, and will always remain, a friend of the club and we wish him every success for the future.”
Mike Jones9 January 2024 14:15
Wolves target PSG striker
Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike is a being mentioned as a potential target for Wolves who are looking to bolster their attacking line in this window.
With Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva leaving the club this month on loan the midlands side could do with reinforcements to get them through Asia Cup period as top scorer Hwang Hee-Chan is absent.
No approach has been made just yet for Ekitike but Wolves are seriously considering a bid.
Ekitike has scored 4 goals in 33 appearances for PSG but previously had 11 goals in 28 appearances for Stade de Reims before he joined the French champions.
Mike Jones9 January 2024 14:00
Real eyeing up summer move for Bayern’s Davies
Real Madrid are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. Reportedly Real squad planner Juni Calafat has advised Davies’s representatives that he should not extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions.
Bayern have been negotiating a new deal for Davies, with his current deal expiring in 2025. The left-back wants between £8.6m (€10m) and £11.2m (€13m) a year, which Bayern do not want to pay.
That is between £165k and £215k per week.
If Madrid were to accept that wage bill, a sale could likely happen this summer.
Mike Jones9 January 2024 13:45
Even in victory Manchester United manage to showcase their biggest flaw this year
Two-nil is supposed to be a dangerous scoreline. For Manchester United, it was more of an unknown one, offering a level of comfort to which they have become unaccustomed. After 29 games this season, they mustered a first 2-0 win. That is not the damning part, however, or the fact their victims, Wigan Athletic, lie in the lower reaches of League One.
It was only the third match this season they have won by more than one goal. By way of comparison, Manchester City have won 15 by at least two goals, Liverpool 17. United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, Everton by the same scoreline in the Premier League and now Wigan in the FA Cup.
They have offered three isolated examples of times when they have been able to relax and savour the scoreline, for Erik ten Hag to make changes without the risk one mistake could be fatal. The Dutchman took the opportunity, summoning Willy Kambwala, Facundo Pellestri, Omari Forson and Hannibal Mejbri in the last few minutes, simply to give them an outing and spare some of his premier players.
Mike Jones9 January 2024 13:30
What can Manchester United do in the transfer window?
After performing way below expectations during the first half of the campaign, the need for a squad refresh at Old Trafford is clear.
Primarily, Erik Ten Hag would seem to require a forward to give the attack more of a cutting edge and a defender, where he has not settled on a preferred centre-back pairing.
New faces would also give the place a lift in general but some players may need to be moved on first.
The futures of Rafael Varane and Casemiro are uncertain while Anthony Martial is again being linked with a move away. Outcast Jadon Sancho appears set for a loan move to former club Borussia Dortmund.
Jack Rathborn9 January 2024 13:15