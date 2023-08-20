Amazon ‘leaked Toon’s mega kit deal’

Amazon Prime accidentally leaked news of Newcastle’s mega £100million-plus kit deal with Adidas before the episodes of Toon’s documentary were hurriedly removed.

The third and fourth instalments of ‘We are Newcastle United’ were not due out until August 25 and September 4, but a cock up meant fans could watch them yesterday until they were taken down in the afternoon.

They showed a Magpies contingent sealing a major agreement with Adidas at their Germany HQ in “the biggest deal the club has ever done”. Narrator Alan Shearer starts off: “It could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds in kit and retail sales over the next five years.”

Adidas made Newcastle’s iconic strips in the 1990s. And co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi tells Adidas chiefs that “it feels like two old lovers getting back together.”

His wife, Amanda Staveley, says: “It’s a perfect fit. It allows us to really grow the brand and commercial value. The Newcastle group met Adidas’ CEO Bjorn Gulden at their ‘World of Sports’ campus near Nuremberg.

Gulden walks in with his arm in a sling and when asked what happened, he jokes: “I’ve just been in a budget meeting about Newcastle United!”

On how big this could be for the Geordies as they battle Financial Fair Play rules, commercial officer Peter Silverstone explains that it “has the potential to be the most lucrative partnership the club has ever had.”