Chelsea’s Maatsen lined up for shock move

Borussia Dortmund have emerged as shock rivals to Manchester City to sign Chelsea star Ian Maatsen.

The 21-year-old left-back is believed to be available for transfer next month.

Over £1billion has been forked out on new players since owner Todd Boehly took over in May last year and FFP rules could restrict potential additions being made.

However, the Blues are looking to sell academy graduates as they hand the club 100 per cent profit, boosting their spending power.

Conor Gallagher is one player that could be flogged with Tottenham keen and the Dutch U21 international looks to be another.

Maatsen spent last season on loan at Burnley, and he was a stand-out performer as he helped them earn promotion to the Premier League.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany tried to make the move permanent in the summer only for Maatsen to supposedly turn them down.

He was keen to fight for his place at Chelsea but he has found opportunities hard to come by, making just one Prem start this term, despite the West London side’s injury troubles.

Maatsen’s contract expires in 18 months and there has been no talks over an extension.

We revealed that Man City are keen on him with Pep Guardiola plotting a January swoop.

He would give the champions a natural option at left-back with central defenders Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol playing in the role over recent weeks.

However, now a fresh report from Germany has claimed that Dortmund are ready to fight City for his signature.

According to Voetbal International, the Bundesliga giants are already in negotiations with Chelsea over a transfer fee.

And this update claims that Maatsen is open to a move to Dortmund.