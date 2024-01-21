Blackburn owners tax riddle
BLACKBURN owners Venky’s expect approval from India’s government so they can fund the club by the end of the month.
Venky’s must apply for permission to transfer cash to Rovers due to an ongoing row with the tax man in their homeland.
However, insiders are confident that it will be cleared — although it is unlikely to be through to make a difference in the January window.
Rovers have put Sam Gallagher’s move on hold partly as they cannot find a replacement, with Watford’s Mileta Rajovic their first choice.
But the Hornets want around £4million for the Danish hitman they signed last summer.
Brentford win race for starlet
Brentford have won the race for Bromley midfielder Ben Krauhaus in a £200,000 deal.
The Bees beat off interest from several clubs including Prem rivals Crystal Palace and Wolves for the 19-year-old.
It is understood that there were EIGHT bids submitted for the non-league sensation.
SunSport revealed earlier this month that scouts from Brentford, Palace, Wolves, Leicester, Norwich, Cardiff, Hull and Oxford had all eyed Krauhaus due to his impressive displays in the National League.
But Thomas Frank’s men have agreed a fee for Krauhaus and he is set to have a medical on Monday.
New CEO
Man Utd are set to appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as their new CEO, according to reports.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein took to X to reveal the news on Saturday night.
He wrote: “Led by INEOS with Glazer backing. Will take exec leadership of football + business, seat on board + report to owners. Highly regarded & many will see as major coup.”
Brighton new boy
Brighton have confirmed the signing of Football Manager 2024’s most-signed star.
The Seagulls unveiled Argentine youngster Valentin Barco on Saturday with an FM24-themed video.
Barco has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal through to 2028 after arriving from Boca Juniors.
It is understood the 19-year-old, who had previously been linked with Manchester City, cost a fee in the region of £8million.
To announce their first January signing, Brighton released a video showing them signing Barco on FM24.
The left-back is the most-signed player on the latest edition of the popular video game series, after being brought in 237,810 times by virtual managers this year.
Sancho penalty snub
Jadon Sancho failed to wrestle a penalty off team-mate Niclas Fullkrug despite “begging” his Borussia Dortmund pal for the spot-kick.
The Manchester United loanee, 23, started on Saturday afternoon for the first time since returning to the German giants.
And it ended in a positive result for Dortmund as they swatted Koln aside 4-0 to move level on points with fourth-place RB Leipzig.
However, there was an awkward moment in the second half after Sancho won a penalty when he went down in the box.
Striker Fullkrug, 30, picked up the ball as he prepared to step up from 12 yards out.
But Sancho then went over to the Germany international and attempted to take the ball from him.