Blackburn owners tax riddle

BLACKBURN owners Venky’s expect approval from India’s government so they can fund the club by the end of the month.

Venky’s must apply for permission to transfer cash to Rovers due to an ongoing row with the tax man in their homeland.

However, insiders are confident that it will be cleared — although it is unlikely to be through to make a difference in the January window.

Rovers have put Sam Gallagher’s move on hold partly as they cannot find a replacement, with Watford’s Mileta Rajovic their first choice.

But the Hornets want around £4million for the Danish hitman they signed last summer.