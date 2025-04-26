Arsenal and Bayern Munich are expected to contest for Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku in the summer, while Newcastle United are competing to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Will either Arsenal or Bayern Munich sign Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku? (Photo by Harry Murphy – Danehouse/Getty Images)

– Chelsea are expected to part ways with forward Christopher Nkunku in the next transfer window, reports RMC Sport. The 27-year-old has struggled to earn regular starts during a campaign in which he has seen 18 of his 27 Premier League appearances come from the bench, and it is believed that he would like to join a club that is set to play in the UEFA Champions League. Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reported to still be interested in securing his signature, having previously been linked with him in January.

– Arsenal are preparing to approach Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, reports the Sun. The Gunners are said to be preparing a £55m offer for the 26-year-old, with hopes of fending off competition from Chelsea for his signature. A deal could be difficult with Koundé still contracted at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2027, while he has also played a key role for manager Hansi Flick this season.

– Chicago Fire’s offer for Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to join them when his contract expires is still on the table, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. However, the journalist states that Serie A Como haven’t made contact with the 33-year-old, Chelsea aren’t in active talks and there is no confirmation on negotiations with Inter Miami.

– Bayern Munich are still in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz due to his connection with Jamal Musiala and his dad’s positive relationship with the Bavarians, according to Christian Falk. This comes with the club needing to overcome competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid if they are to bring in the 21-year-old.

– Wrexham could make a move to sign former England international Jamie Vardy on a free transfer, according to talkSPORT. The Leicester City striker, 38, won the Premier League title and the FA Cup during his 13 years with the Foxes. Leicester have already been relegated to the Championship for next season, where they could face Wrexham if the Welsh club secure a third consecutive promotion this term. When announcing his exit from Leicester after scoring 198 goals in 495 appearances, Vardy confirmed that he plans to continue his playing career.

play 2:45 Was Ancelotti right for blasting Endrick for “clowning”? The Futbol Americans team discusses Carlo Ancelotti’s angry outburst toward Endrick for “clowning” during Real Madrid’s win over Getafe.

– Al Hilal have made Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez one of their top priorities, with the Reds are reported to be looking to recover as much as they can of the £85m they parted with when signing the 25-year-old from Benfica. (TEAMtalk)

– Juventus may have to let star players Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz and Andrea Cambiaso leave to get them off the wage bill if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. (Calciomercato)

– Nottingham Forest’s interest in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee does not hinge on whether or not they are able to keep hold of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga this summer. (Sky Sports)

– Talks are ongoing between Chelsea and the representatives of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens and are willing to offer him a contract worth up to €7m per season. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

– AC Milan and Roma could negotiate deals to keep Tammy Abraham and Alexis Saelemaekers at their current loan clubs. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Several Serie A and Premier League clubs have started inquiring about Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny, with Nottingham Forest having already shown an interest in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Borja Iglesias is willing to make a significant effort to stay at Celta Vigo once his loan from Real Betis ends, and the striker would even accept a salary reduction. (Relevo)

– Lazio are looking at Viktoria Plzen’s Rafiu Durosinmi and Panathinaikos’ Fotis Ioannidis as they aim to sign a striker to join or replace Taty Castellanos. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Juventus and Inter Milan both have their eyes on 18-year-old Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who is worth at least €15m. (Calciomercato)

– Norwich City’s Angus Gunn is one of the goalkeepers Leeds United are considering as they look to replace Illan Meslier on their return to the Premier League. (Football Insider)