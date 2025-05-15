A trio of Premier League clubs are targeting Brighton’s João Pedro, as Dean Huijsen moves ever closer to joining Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all have their eyes on João Pedro as a summer target. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

– Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all showing interest in Brighton and Hove Albion’s João Pedro, the Daily Telegraph reports. All three Premier League clubs are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer, and could turn to the talented Brazilian in their search for goals. Pedro, 23, has scored 30 goals in 70 matches since joining Brighton, establishing himself as one of the best young forwards in Europe in the process. Chelsea have other names on their shortlist, however, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap both being monitored.

– Bournemouth and Real Madrid have struck a “club-to-club” deal for wonderkid Dean Huijsen, reports Fabrizio Romano. The centre-back has been heavily linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months, but it is Real who appear to have won the race to sign him. Los Blancos‘ conditions for the proposed transfer have now been approved by Bournemouth, who will receive Huijsen’s £50 million release clause by the end of 2026. As per Romano, a final green light is now needed to proceed and seal the deal on the player’s side.

– Several clubs have enquired about Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, according to Matteo Moretto. A move this summer hasn’t been ruled out by the West London club, who could sanction Jackson’s exit if a satisfactory offer is received. The Senegal international has scored 24 goals in 65 Premier League games to date, having arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023 from Villarreal. He is under contract at Chelsea until June 2033.

– Internazionale and AC Milan have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, so says TeamTalk. The powerful forward is already wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, following another impressive campaign at Selhurst Park. The report says Mateta could soon be available for around €35 million. Both Milan clubs have gathered important information about the 27-year-old and his availability this summer.

– Man United are keen on Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo, reports Football Insider. The 20-year-old recently signed a new contract at Fiorentina until 2028, a factor that could complicate any future deal. Furthermore, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keeping an eye on Comuzzo, who has enjoyed a breakthrough Serie A campaign.