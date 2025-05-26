Manchester City are considering including Matheus Nunes in a bid for Morgan Gibbs-White, while Arsenal have made their move for Benjamin Sesko. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Is Benjamin Sesko the man to solve Arsenal's striking woes?

– Arsenal have initiated contact with RB Leipzig over a potential move for striker Benjamin Sesko, according to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly recently met with RB chief Marcel Schäfer to discuss the potential structure of a deal. The Bundesliga club missed out on Champions League qualification are under pressure to raise funds this summer from player exits and could potentially allow Arsenal to sign Sesko for a cut-price deal, which The Sun reports could be around £67 million. Another forward under consideration is Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyökeres, who is believed to be available at €60m.

– Matheus Nunes could be used as a makeweight in any potential deal between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City for Morgan Gibbs-White, according to The Sun. City are willing to cut their losses on the Portuguese midfielder, who has spent most of his minutes at right-back this season. Nunes, 26, was signed for £53m in 2023 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has failed to provide the desired impact so far at the club. Gibbs-White, by contrast, has enjoyed a stunning campaign for high-flying Forest, and is thought to be on Pep Guardiola’s shortlist of midfielders to replace Kevin De Bruyne.

– A host of Bundesliga clubs are keen on signing Wolves striker Fábio Silva, Rudy Galetti has revealed. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Las Palmas, where he has enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring 10 goals in 23 league outings. Silva is admired by Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, although it remains to be seen if any club will launch a bid when the transfer window opens in July.

– Talks are ongoing between Al Duhail and midfielder Marco Verratti, says Footmercato. The 32-year-old’s contract at Al Arabi expires at the end of June, meaning he’s looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere. Al Duhail are keen to add to their ranks ahead of next season, having recently signed Poland international Krzysztof Piatek. Verratti has played 16 times this season in the Qatar Stars League, contributing four goals and four assists.

– Leeds United will need to stump up £16m if they want to sign highly rated Dynamo Kyiv forward Vladyslav Vanat this summer, Football Insider reports. The Ukrainian has scored an impressive 21 goals this term, drawing interest from a host of English clubs in the process. Leeds appear best placed to launch a bid for Vanat, having regularly checked in on his progress of late.