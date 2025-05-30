Arsenal are back in for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and have made first contact to get the transfer moving, while Liverpool duo Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez are wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Zubimendi set for medical before Arsenal transfer

– Source: Liverpool bid club-record €130m for Wirtz

– Which relegated players could make a transfer? Delap, Dibling, Busio, more

Benjamin Sesko could be available after RB Leipzig finished seventh in the Bundesliga. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Arsenal have made exploratory contact with RB Leipzig over a deal for striker Benjamin Sesko, reports the Daily Mail. The story is backed up by sources in Germany, with Florian Plettenberg confirming that Mikel Arteta wants Sesko to help cure his side’s problems up front. The Gunners tried to sign the player, who turns 22 on Saturday, last summer, but he opted to pen a new deal with the Bundesliga club. However, with Leipzig missing out on European football for next season he appears to be back on the market. The Slovenia international, who scored 27 Bundesliga goals across the last two seasons, would cost £92.5m, according to the Daily Telegraph.

– Liverpool winger Luis Díaz continues to attract interest from Al Nassr, the home of former Reds’ winger Sadio Mané, according to The Telegraph. The Colombia international has two years left on his Anfield contract with no agreement over an extension to the deal he signed when joining from FC Porto in 2022. Diaz enjoyed his best season for Liverpool this year, scoring 17 goals in 50 matches. Darwin Núñez, another Liverpool forward, is wanted by a Saudi club, in his case Al Hilal, per The Guardian. The Uruguay forward endured a tough campaign at Anfield, scoring just five times in 30 Premier League games, and being reduced to mainly substitute appearances.

– Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Rodrygo‘s situation at Real Madrid, Diario AS reports, although the player’s future will depend on a conversation with new coach Xabi Alonso. Alonso praised Rodrygo in his introductory news conference, calling him a “fantastic” player, but ESPN has reported the Brazil international wants to play in his favoured position on the left.

– Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring Marc Guéhi to North London from Crystal Palace with Cristian Romero expected to leave, reports Football Insider. Romero has attracted interest from both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid while Spurs had a bid rejected for Guehi in January.

EXPERT TAKE

Al Hilal are exploring the possibility of bringing in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes within the next fortnight so that he can play at the Club World Cup, sources have told ESPN.

COMPLETED DEALS

– Real Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a source telling ESPN they agreed a £10 million ($13.5m) deal for his early release so that he can play at the Club World Cup.

– AC Milan have appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach, with the six-time Serie A winner returning for a second spell in charge of the Italian giants.

OTHER RUMORS

– Atletico Madrid want to speed up talks for midfielder Johnny Cardoso. Atletico are “convinced” about Cardoso’s quality, but have wanted to be “respectful” with Betis (who were in the Conference League final) before pushing to conclude a deal. (Marca)

– Real Madrid don’t want to spend “€80m to €100m” on an elite midfielder, believing such a signing wouldn’t be necessary given the players already in the squad. The club would spend around €30m to €40m on a player they consider a “good market opportunity.” (Cadena SER)

– Manchester City want to wrap up deals for midfielders Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan and Rayan Cherki of Lyon in the mini transfer window before the Club World Cup. (Daily Telegraph)

– Manchester United will have to move on Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes if they are to afford a deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. (Sébastien Denis)

– However, Milan have rejected Man City’s opening offer for the 26-year-old Reijnders. The package is worth €60m, but the Rossoneri are looking for €75m. (Matteo Moretto)

– Napoli director Giovanni Manna says the Serie A club are “pretty close” to signing Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer. (Sky Sport Italia)

– Real Sociedad want Martin Zubimendi to stay at the club but admit the Spain international has several options to leave. Arsenal are expected to sign the player, unless he has a late change of heart as he did last year over a move to Liverpool. (Marca)

– Barcelona will move for Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro if the competition gets too hot for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. (Diario Sport)

– FC Porto president Andre Villas-Boas has revealed that Al Ahli’s Gabri Veiga is prepared to give up on “more than 90%” of his current salary to join his club. (A Bola)

– Lazio defender Mario Gila is wanted by both Chelsea and Internazionale. The Blues want the 24-year-old Spanish defender having missed out on their first-choice defensive signing, as Dean Huijsen opted for Real Madrid. (TEAMtalk)

– Brentford are close to an agreement to sign Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool. The 26-year-old will arrive as the replacement for Mark Flekken, who will become the new No. 1 at Bayer Leverkusen. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Juventus have contacted Real Madrid to register their interest in taking 18-year-old Brazil forward Endrick on loan for the 2025-26 season. (Calciomercato)

– With Liam Delap set to join Chelsea, Ipswich Town want to take Marc Guiu on loan from the Stamford Bridge club. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké is still of interest to Chelsea even as their move for Delap nears completion. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Lille have joined Ipswich in the battle for Divin Mubama, the 20-year-old Manchester City forward who is set to move on for first-team football. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Everton will exercise their option to sign Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz permanently from Flamengo. He joined the Toffees on loan in January. (TNT Sports Brazil)