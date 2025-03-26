Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is a target for Arsenal, while Atlético Madrid have their sights set on Tottenham Hotspur’s World Cup winner Cristian Romero. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Inter Miami signs Ecuador striker Obando on loan

– Boehly suggests Chelsea owners could split over stadium plans

– Güler, Szoboszlai continue feud: ‘This guy a joke’

Jorrel Hato is only 19 but has already made almost 100 first-team appearances for Ajax Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Arsenal have joined Liverpool in showing an interest in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, according to TEAMtalk, with the 19-year-old able to play at left-back and center-back. There could be plenty of other competition for the Netherlands international with Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan also having been impressed by him. Despite his young age, Hato has started 61 Eredivisie matches since making his first-team debut in February of 2023.

– Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is a target for Atlético Madrid, Sky Sports reports. The Argentina international has a contract with Spurs until 2027, meaning this summer could be a pivotal one for his future as the club may seek to secure a big transfer fee if they do not feel confident he will sign a new deal. Romero, who turns 27 before the end of the season, is one of Spurs’ senior players but has had yet another season disrupted by injuries.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Barcelona’s re-sign clause set on Sporting CP striker Francisco Trincão expired last summer, according to Record. Trincão, 25, joined Sporting CP on a permanent transfer from Barça in the summer of 2023. Barça, who retain 50% of any future transfer fee, held an option for Trincão set at €25 million but that expired on June 30, 2024. A target of top European clubs reportedly including Arsenal and Manchester United, Trincão is in talks to sign a contract extension with Sporting with his current deal ending in June 2026. The Portugal international has scored eight goals and set up 12 more in 26 league appearances to help Sporting remain at the top of the Primeira Liga standings. He scored a brace in Sunday’s 5-2 extra time win against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

– Manchester United and Newcastle United will have to pay a transfer fee of at least £50 million to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, Tuttomercato reports. The Nigeria international earned a Ballon d’Or nomination after guiding Atalanta to winning the Europa League last season, inflicting the only defeat of the whole campaign on Bayer Leverkusen in the process, and this season he has continued that form with 18 goals so far. The former Everton and RB Leipzig player’s contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

– Bayern Munich are expecting that Tottenham Hotspur trigger the €60 million clause to make Mathys Tel’s loan permanent so they can sign a striker in the summer transfer window, reports Sport Bild. The Bavarians are aware that a deal for the 19-year-old taking time could mean they miss out on a priority such as Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, while they are also looking at Athletic Club’s Nico Williams for the wing.

OTHER RUMORS

– Real Madrid centre-back Raúl Asencio is set to sign a new four-year deal worth up to €9 million a year, just four months after the 22-year-old made his first-team debut. (Marca)

– Bournemouth have identified making Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s loan from Chelsea permanent as a priority for the summer transfer window, although any deal will rely on the goalkeeper accepting a pay cut. (Football Insider)

– Everton are set to begin talks with England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 22, over a new deal to ward off interest from elsewhere. (i Sport)

– Juventus are closely monitoring Benfica defensive midfielder Florentino and are waiting for new coach Igor Tudor to give his blessing to advance negotiations. (Record)

– London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are competing to sign Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg this summer, while the Hammers are also looking at Lille’s Angel Gomes, who will be a free agent. (The Guardian)

– Al-Arabi midfielder Marco Verratti could move from one Qatari club to another with Al-Duhail are trying to sign him. (Foot Mercato)

– Aston Villa have started talks with midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 25, over a new contract. (Telegraph)

– West Ham are keen to bring in Udinese centre-back Oumar Solet, but they could face competition from an unnamed Premier League club, Lazio and Internazionale for the 25-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

– Crystal Palace are progressing in talks over a new deal for manager Oliver Glasner, despite interest from RB Leipzig. (Football Insider)