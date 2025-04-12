Arsenal target Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, while Manchester United consider big-name exits to fund a summer move for Matheus Cunha. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly emerged as options to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

– Arsenal are a “concrete option” for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who is expected to leave Germany this summer, according to Sky Germany. The 28-year-old, who is also wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, has internally expressed his desire to leave Bayern as game time has been hard to come by this season. Tottenham are also keen on signing Coman, but are currently in a “waiting position” due to the Frenchman’s high salary. Meanwhile, his Bayern teammate Leroy Sané looks set to stay at the Bundesliga club for another season at least, as contract extension talks progress.

– Manchester United could let several star players leave the club at the end of the season to fund a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, the Daily Mail reports. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony are all at risk of being let go permanently once they return from their respective loan spells. Cunha has a release clause of £62.5m, which has put several Premier League clubs on high alert. According to the Mail, Rasmus Højlund and Alejandro Garnacho could also be moved on by Man United if the right bid comes in this summer.

– Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyökeres and Moise Kean are all on Bayern Munich’s striker shortlist, Christian Falk has reported. Club execs are looking to sign a young back-up option to Harry Kane once Mathys Tel‘s long-term future is resolved. The forward has spent the second half of the season on loan at Tottenham, but has hardly set the Premier League alight during his short stay. Mainz attacker Jonathan Burkhardt is also an option for Bayern, although his injury record remains a concern internally.

– Clubs from the Bundesliga could rival Newcastle United for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, Fabrizio Romano reports. The young centre-back is facing the prospect of another season playing behind Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk, following news on Friday that the Liverpool captain is close to signing a new contract with the club. As such, several Bundesliga sides are said to be monitoring the situation and could enter the race to sign Quansah if the 22-year-old intimates his desire to leave Anfield in the summer.

– Everton are hoping they can win the race to sign Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko this summer, as per Football Insider. With the allure of a new stadium and the backing of the Friedkin ownership group, the club are plotting a “transformational” off-season. Hancko is regarded as an “ambitious” target by Everton, as the Slovakian centre-back is also wanted by Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham.