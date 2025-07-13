Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is increasingly likely to join Barcelona, while Liverpool will make a “take-it-or-leave-it” offer for Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Gyökeres warned with fines after going on strike

– Ex-Arsenal star Cazorla, 40, inks new Oviedo deal

– Ex-Liverpool striker Carroll joins non-league club

Marcus Rashford looks set to end his 20-year association with Manchester United by joining Barcelona this summer. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is increasingly likely to become a Barcelona player due to the costly and complex nature of any possible move for Liverpool’s Luis Díaz, according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana have taken significant steps in negotiations with the 27-year-old England international, but they are in no rush to close the deal while keeping negotiations open and moving at a good pace. Barça’s preferred course of action would be to initially sign Rashford on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent. United would want a fee of €48 million for Rashford this summer, but if Barça can loan him until the end of next season then he would only have two years left on his contract and would likely be available for less.

– Liverpool will make a £40m offer to Crystal Palace for centre-back Marc Guéhi, The Sun reports, and will tell the Eagles to “take it or leave it” in the belief that the offer will seal their bid to sign the 25-year-old. Guéhi has a big interest in moving to Anfield and is in the final year of his Palace contract, while there is also interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

– Eintracht Frankfurt would like to keep Hugo Ekitike as they prepare for the UEFA Champions League but are expecting offers for the striker this month, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that he is valued at €100m. Liverpool are still a concrete option for the 23-year-old, Newcastle United have renewed their interest in the Frenchman and Manchester United are also looking at him. Chelsea are unlikely to make a move due to the signing of João Pedro.

– Al Hilal and two unnamed Serie A clubs have enquired about signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after Arsenal distances themselves from signing him, according to TEAMtalk. The Saudi Pro League side holds a serious interest in the 22-year-old and recently made contact to ask about the conditions of a possible deal, although no official offer has been made yet and Al-Hilal are evaluating their options. Die Roten Bullen‘s demand of over €90m is making any transfer difficult for interested clubs. Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Hilal have enquired about Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins but haven’t made a formal offer yet.

– Internazionale will look to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka if Hakan Çalhanoglu leaves to join Galatasaray, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Switzerland international has long been wanted by AC Milan and is also being looked at by Juventus. This comes with the Nerazzurri still wanting Atalanta’s Éderson but being aware that a deal will be difficult to complete with La Dea unwilling to listen to any offers under €60m.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Two Premier League clubs have shown an interest in signing Rodrygo, who Real Madrid want €120m-€130m for. (Nicolò Schira)

– Manchester United remain in active talks for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and are hoping to get the green light by the end of next week. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reached a draft agreement with Juventus for a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, which is worth over €5m-per-year with €1m-€1.5m in bonuses. The 25-year-old now wants a severance package from the Red Devils. (Tuttosport)

– Burnley are interested in signing Norwich City and USMNT striker Josh Sargent, but the Canaries’ valuation of £20m is more than they are willing to pay. (The Sun)

– Inter Miami CF are confident that they will sign Rodrigo De Paul as a deal with Atlético Madrid for the midfielder is close. (Fabrizio Romano)

– A decision on whether Gianluigi Donnarumma will sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain is expected to come soon after the Club World Cup, with the goalkeeper’s current deal ending in 2026. (Le Parisien)

– Stuttgart are expecting to swiftly receive an improved offer from Bayern Munich for Nick Woltemade after rejecting €40m plus €5m in add-ons. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Marseille are progressing positively in negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the striker to return to them, although there is plenty of competition for the 36-year-old who still needs to end his contract with Al-Qadsiah. (Foot Mercato)

– AC Milan are turning to Nice left-back Melvin Bard to replace Theo Hernández after Archie Brown chose to join Fenerbahce. They are also looking at Atlético Madrid’s Javi Galan and Fiorentina’s Fabiano Parisi. (Foot Mercato)

– Atlético Madrid have asked to be informed about the possibility of signing Thiago Almada after the midfielder’s loan from Botafogo to Lyon ended. Benfica are in direct talks for the 24-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

– There is still a gap between AC Milan and Strasbourg’s valuation of Guela Doué despite the Rossoneri‘s improved offer, as they have stayed below €20m while the Ligue 1 side would only consider at least €25m plus bonuses. (Rudy Galetti)

– Roma are pushing for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos and Flamengo right-back Wesley França but are €5m under the valuations of both Brazilian clubs. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Atalanta have shown an interest in Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze. (Nicolò Schira)