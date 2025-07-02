Bayern Munich are set to step up their interest in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, while Arsenal are eyeing a move for AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

– Atlético complete Álex Baena signing, Johnny Cardoso to follow — Matteo Moretto

– Liverpool reject Bayern Munich approach for Luis Díaz — Beth Lindop

– Canada’s Jonathan David agrees to sign for Juventus — Moretto

– Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera offered new Valencia deal — Moretto

– Mallorca considering a move for Real Madrid Castilla forward Víctor Muñoz — Moretto

– Serie A side Pisa have made contract with Flamengo over forward Lorran — Moretto

– Tarazona’s Edward Cedeño is close to a move to Las Palmas — Moretto

Marcus Rashford registered two goals and four assists in 14 appearances on loan at Aston Villa. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Bayern Munich have genuine interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports Christian Falk. The 27-year-old’s future is a big topic of discussion following his return to Old Trafford after spending the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa. The Bavarians are keen on signing a left winger after Leroy Sané joined Galatasaray, and sources have told ESPN that they have had they have had an approach for Luis Díaz rejected by Liverpool. Rashford is on the Bayern’s list of targets alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.

– In addition to stating that Arsenal’s priority in attack is Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, L’Equipe reports that they are also looking at Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche. The 23-year-old has the same agent as Gyökeres and is high on the Gunners’ list of reinforcements for the wide areas, although Monaco are unwilling to let him leave for anything under €70m. Another option for Arsenal is Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, whose transfer is valued at €50m. Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has stated that Akliouche is a dream option for Bayer Leverkusen.

– Manchester United want £25m from the transfer of Jadon Sancho amid interest in the winger from Juventus, according to Corriere dello Sport. That would be a similar fee to what would be required for the Bianconeri to make Francisco Conceição‘s loan from FC Porto permanent, as the Portuguese club rejected Juventus’ attempt to lower the €30m valuation. Juventus would only sign one of the two wingers unless Nico Gonzalez departs, with the club demanding no less than a €25m fee.

– Atlético Madrid are ready to make a €55m offer plus €15m in add-ons to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, AS reports. Atlético coach Diego Simeone wants his club to do all it can to sign the Argentina international, whose contract with Spurs ends in June 2027. Romero has previously spoken about his desire to play in LaLiga at some point in his career.

– An unnamed Saudi Pro League club is preparing a “huge” offer to try to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, as reported by Nicolò Schira, who adds that this is the case whether or not the Gunners want to keep the 24-year-old. The Brazil international endured periods where he struggled last term but still finished the campaign with 10 goals and six assists across all competitions, including a goal in the memorable away victory against Real Madrid.

COMPLETED TRANSFERS

– Chelsea have signed forward João Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £55m, plus £5m in add-ons. Read

– Liverpool have confirmed defender Jarell Quansah has completed a permanent transfer Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of £30m. Read

– Italy left back Matteo Ruggeri has become Atlético Madrid’s first summer signing after joining from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

– Chloe Kelly has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal after her successful spell on loan from Manchester City last season. Read

– Chelsea have signed Australia defender Ellie Carpenter from Lyon, reuniting her with former manager Sonia Bompastor. Read

– Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new five-year deal a year after two bids for him from Manchester United were rejected. Read

– Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who had been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, has signed a new five-year contract. Read

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, 25, is on the radar of Manchester United. (Caught Offside)

– Arsenal’s talks with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko have hit a standstill in recent weeks and the player is not pushing for a move. (Sky Sports)

– Liverpool will let Harvey Elliott leave if they receive an offer worth £40m, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among the Bundesliga clubs joining various Premier League outfits in showing an interest in the 22-year-old. (Football Insider)

– Bayer Leverkusen have expressed interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, 23, who impressed at the U21 Euros. (TalkSPORT)

– Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and striker Nicolas Jackson are set to leave the club this summer to make way for new arrivals. (AS)

– Chelsea are also looking to permanently move on midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, although Borussia Dortmund won’t reach his asking price and could loan him again. (BBC)

– Bayern could move for Chelsea center back Renato Veiga if Kim Min-Jae leaves. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez, 38, is considering retirement when his contract ends in December. (AS)

– Hakan Çalhanoglu‘s relationship with Inter Milan is souring and the club wants to get €35m-€40m from Galatasaray for the midfielder, with Atalanta’s Éderson their ideal replacement. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– With Theo Hernández waiting to join Al Hilal, Stade Rennais’ Guela Doue is AC Milan’s priority replacement for the left-back. Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso, Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie, Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Porto’s Martim Fernandes are alternatives. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Luka Modric is prepared to cut his post-FIFA Club World Cup break short to join AC Milan earlier as the midfielder prepares to leave Real Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Lyon for Malick Fofana but don’t have an agreement with the winger yet. The 20-year-old is waiting for a Champions League club with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli interested. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande after the Portuguese club would only listen to offers above €60m for the Ivory Coast international (Record)

– Genoa and Como have asked for information on signing Gonzalo García on loan from Real Madrid, but the 21-year-old’s Club World Cup performances are making a departure from Los Blancos less likely. (Nicolò Schira)

– Samuel Mbangula is expected to leave Juventus and has received interest from Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth, Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen and AS Monaco. (L’Equipe)

– Newcastle and Juventus are keen on Marseille center back Leonardo Balerdi, 26. (Daily Mail)

– Roma are working to lower Flamengo’s demands for right winger Wesley and like Brighton & Hove Albion’s Matt O’Riley for the midfield. (Sky Sports Italia)

– Goalkeeper Mario de Luis, 23, will join Atlético Madrid B after his contract with Real Madrid Castilla came to an end. (AS)

– Max Finkgrafe is scheduled to complete his medical on Wednesday ahead of joining RB Leipzig from FC Koln in a deal worth around €4m. (kicker)

— Portsmouth want to sign Griffin Yow with the 22-year-old winger expected to leave Westerlo this summer, although no official offer has been made yet. Yow represented Team USA in the Olympic Games. (Tom Bogert)