Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna is receiving interest from Spain, Italy and France, while Arsenal are turning to Internazionale’s Lautaro Martínez in their search for a striker. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Will Gio Reyna depart Borussia Dortmund in the summer? (Photo by Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

– A summer move seems likely for USMNT international Giovanni Reyna despite the attacking midfielder having a greater role at Borussia Dortmund under manager Niko Kovač, reports Florian Plettenberg. The 22-year-old has interest from LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1 with a valuation of €10 million to €15 million and a contract that is due to expire in 2026.

– Arsenal are turning their attention to Internazionale striker Lautaro Martínez, reports Football Insider, who add that the decision is linked to the expected arrival of Andrea Berta as the Gunners’ sporting director. Arsenal are expected to open up preliminary talks as they lay the groundwork for bringing in the 27-year-old.

– Kobbie Mainoo is minded to reject Manchester United’s contract offer in favour of moving abroad, as reported by The Guardian. The midfielder has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils would be willing to let him leave for £70m to help their finances. A move to another Premier League club isn’t in the 19-year-old’s thinking despite links to Chelsea.

– Chelsea are willing to do whatever is needed to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface in the summer transfer window, reports Ekrem Konur. It is reported that the Blues could face competition for the 24-year-old as Arsenal and Manchester United are both keeping an eye on his situation. Newcastle United would also be keen on the Nigeria international if Alexander Isak departs.

– Bayern Munich and Kingsley Coman both want to part ways this summer, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. The Bavarians feel that €30m-€40m is realistic for the winger alongside a saving of a gross €17m-€18m-per-year on his wages. Despite interest from Liverpool, the 28-year-old is prioritising a move to the Saudi Pro League and wants to join one of their top four clubs.

– Eintracht Frankfurt are closely monitoring the situation of Real Madrid winger Arda Güler. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

– Arsenal are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Slovenia striker Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig. (Football Insider)

– Harry Kane could return to the Premier League this summer with Bayern Munich considering allowing the England striker to leave if a club meets his £67m release clause. (The Sun)

– Manchester United are actively looking for opportunities to part with Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who wants to be more than a bit-part player. (TEAMTalk)