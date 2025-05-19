Cristiano Ronaldo could yet make a headline appearance at the Club World Cup, while Real Madrid are closing on the signing of Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Arteta challenges Arsenal board to back him with signings

– Chelsea committed to Kerr despite Wembley absence

– Sources: Frimpong set for Liverpool medical this week

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be suiting up at the Club World Cup in June? Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from a Brazilian club ahead of the Club World Cup, according to Marca. While it is unclear which side has made the bid for the Portugal veteran, it is reportedly a major offer including significant contributions from outside investors. The four Brazilian clubs who are taking part in next month’s inaugural expanded tournament in the United States are Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo. Ronaldo’s current club Al Nassr have endured a difficult season, with no titles and a failure to qualify for next season’s Asian Champions League. The 40-year-old forward has scored 97 goals in 109 games since joining the Saudi club in 2023.

– Real Madrid are closing on the signing of Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras, says COPE. The former Manchester United defender had a clause in his contract which allowed the Premier League side to re-sign him for around €20m, but that expired in January, and now the Spain under-21 international is set to move to Madrid for a fee of between €30m-€50m.

– Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have chasing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres ahead of this summer and a fee of €65m will get a deal done, according to Fabrizio Romano. Gyökeres, 26, lifted the Primeira Liga title this season and was asked about his future after Saturday’s win over Benfica, but replied: “I’m still here. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Nobody can predict the future.”

– Liverpool have opened talks with Bournemouth about the signing of left-back Milos Kerkez, says Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old Hungary international is keen to move on and wants to join Liverpool, with a fee of around £40m mooted. Kerkez has scored two goals and put in five assists in 39 matches this season and he should arrive to replace Andy Robertson on the left flank.

– Serie A table toppers Napoli are considering moves for Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and Lille’s Jonathan David this summer, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A giants are in the market for a new striker and both Núñez and David are available. Canada international David will be out of contract with Lille next month after scoring 109 goals in 232 games across five years with the French club. Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to allow Núñez to leave after 40 goals in 141 games across three years since his €75m move from Benfica.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s Mark Ogden on how Man United have already missed their chance to sign Alvaro Carreras on the cheap.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Carreras from Benfica when the transfer window opens, due to Manchester United missing their chance to add the 22-year-old left-back to Ruben Amorim’s squad in January. Carreras spent time at both Real and United as a teenager but United snapped him up as a 16-year-old in 2020 after he had spent three years in the Real academy. However, having failed to make the breakthrough at Old Trafford after loan spells Preston North End and Granada, the young defender completed a move worth €6m — with €3m add-ons — to Benfica last summer following a successful loan at Estadio da Luz last season. As part of the deal to Benfica, United inserted a clause in which they would be able to re-sign Carreras in the January transfer window for €20m, but despite his progress with the Portuguese giants, United opted to seal a €30m deal for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu instead. Sources have told ESPN that the clause has now expired and United are no longer able to sign Carreras for €20m, paving the way for Real to complete a deal worth as much as €60m for the player in time for the FIFA Club World Cup next month. If he completes a move to Real, Carreras will become the second player to join the Spanish club after gaining first-team experience at Preston. David Beckham, who joined Real from United in 2003, played five games for Preston as he attempted to make his senior breakthrough at Old Trafford in 1995.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:14 Michallik: Finishing second isn’t a successful season for Arsenal Janusz Michallik and Luis Miguel Echegaray react to Arsenal securing second place in the Premier League.

– Wrexham are ready to let legendary striker Paul Mullin leave as free agent, despite the fact he has a contract until 2027, ahead of their promotion to the Championship. (Alan Nixon)

– Barcelona and Manchester United have both made offers to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The Argentina international, 32, was visibly emotional after Villa’s final home game of the season against Tottenham on Friday and could be allowed to leave as Villa look to keep in line with Premier League’s PSR rules. (DSports)

– Real Madrid are looking at AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as an eventual replacement for Luka Modric, 39, but the deal would cost them at least €70m. (Defensa Central)

– However, incoming coach Xabi Alonso has asked Madrid to extend Modric’s contract by one more season. Alonso believes Modric remains an important leader in the dressing room, and the player would be willing to accept another year with reduced playing time. (Radio Marca)

– Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season but the club are confident that he might stay and sign a new deal. (Bild)

– Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are going head-to-head to sign 22-year-old Spain attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga, who has one year left on his contract at Al Ahli. (Ekrem Konur)

Manchester United spent €95m to sign winger Antony but he could join Villarreal on loan next season, having impressed at Real Betis this season on another loan. (El Nacional)

– Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, 23, is on loan at Valencia and has caught the eye of Atletico Madrid. (Birmingham Mail)

– Napoli want to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who came through the Real Madrid academy. (Calciomercato)

– Bayern Munich are still waiting to hear from Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah over a free transfer in the summer, and Barcelona are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano)