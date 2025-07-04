Real Madrid are open to parting ways with forward Rodrygo, while Chelsea could make a move to sign young Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia has impressed at the Club World Cup. Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images

– It’s been a few days since Chelsea signed a striker, so of course there are more links with another. Sport claims the club are willing to pay €40m to land 21-year-old Real Madrid forward Gonzalo García, who has impressed at the Club World Cup, but has only played five times in LaLiga. New Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reportedly wants to keep the youngster, with €72m signing Endrick likely to move out on loan as a result, but Chelsea are seeking another center forward to replace Nicolas Jackson.

– Real Madrid are open to letting forward Rodrygo leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to The Athletic. It is reported that manager Xabi Alonso “won’t stand in his way” if Los Blancos agree to a fee of around €80 million to €90 million with another club for the 24-year-old, whose future has faced uncertainty since concerns emerged regarding his “motivation” during training sessions. Rodrygo scored just six goals in 30 LaLiga games last season, and he has recently been linked with Arsenal.

– Arsenal have held new talks with Chelsea over a move for winger Noni Madueke, says Fabrizio Romano. Madueke, 23, could be open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium, and any move for him wouldn’t affect the Gunners’ pursuit of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. Madueke arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £30m in 2023, and his recent form has seen him earn seven caps for the England senior national team.

– Negotiations are ongoing between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain regarding a new agreement for striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old on a second loan deal that would include a permanent option clause, but it is believed that PSG would prefer to offload him permanently this summer. Kolo Muani scored eight goals in 16 Serie A games last season, and he also scored twice in three appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup before Juventus were eliminated by Real Madrid during the round of 16.

– Talks between AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have begun, with the Serie A side lining up a move for attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, reports L’Equipe. The Rossoneri are reportedly set to challenge Fenerbahce and Villarreal for the 29-year-old, who enjoyed a bright loan spell in the Premier League while on loan at Aston Villa last season. Asensio is reported to be prioritizing a move to San Siro in favour of a switch to Turkey, where Fener have already made an offer worth €15m plus add-ons.

– Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old is set to sign a seven-year contract in a move ESPN sources said is worth £55m. Read

– Al Hilal have signed a striker ahead of their clash with Fluminense in the Club World Cup. Abderrazak Hamdallah was on holiday but has been loaned from Al Shabab for one match to replace Aleksander Mitrovic, who was removed from the squad due to injury. FIFA allows clubs to do this 48 hours before each match, provided it is due to injury. Read

– Aston Villa forward Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent move to Vasco da Gama.

– Tottenham women’s team have appointed Martin Ho as head coach on a contract that runs until 2028. The former Manchester United assistant and SK Brann manager replaces Robert Vilahamn, who departed the club after two seasons. Read

ESPN’s Alex Kirkland on growing speculation around the future of forward Rodrygo.

For the second summer in a row, Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid is in doubt — but for very different reasons. Twelve months ago, the presumption was that Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu meant a likely departure for the Brazil forward. Mbappé would replace Rodrygo in Carlo Ancelotti’s front two — alongside Vinicius Junior — and the Brazilian would leave, rather than accept a reduced role. In fact, quite the opposite happened. For the majority of the season, Rodrygo kept his place in the team, Ancelotti insisting on maintaining his “fantastic four” frontline despite the resulting imbalance between attack and defense. Rodrygo made 30 appearances in Madrid’s 37 LaLiga games, 22 of them starts, scoring six goals and assisting six others. He can’t complain about a lack of opportunities, he just didn’t make the most of them. In fact, he scored only one goal since the end of January and was out injured for the final month. Underwhelming performances, including in Madrid’s Champions League elimination to Arsenal and the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona, when he was hauled off for Mbappé at half-time, has led go a growing feeling that Rodrygo might leave. As well as a lack of action at the Club World Cup. If Madrid do sanction a transfer, and Rodrygo accepts it, there would be no shortage of suitors, especially in the Premier League. Nobody doubts his quality, and at 24, he still hasn’t reached his peak. Despite his lack of consistency at Madrid, there’s a good chance he’d thrive in the right environment, where he’s the main man in attack, rather than a supporting player.

play 1:16 ‘Embarrassed’ Barcelona left ‘with egg on their face’ after Nico Williams rejection Sam Marsden reacts to Nico Williams turning down Barcelona to sign a new contract with Athletic Club.

– Manchester United have shown further interest in Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor. (UOL)

– United are closing in on completing a deal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, while striker Rasmus Højlund continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

– Tottenham want a €70m transfer fee to let defender Cristian Romero move to either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. (Caught Offside)

– Newcastle have made a new approach to Nottingham Forest for winger Anthony Elanga, worth £55m. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Marseille are facing competition from Everton and Leeds for Juventus and USMNT winger Timothy Weah. (Footmercato)

– Real Madrid could be open to letting striker Endrick leave on loan following the performances of Gonzalo Garcia at the FIFA Club World Cup. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has rejected a move to Bayern Munich, with the 22-year-old Spain international waiting for a deal to be agreed with Barcelona. (Diario Sport)

– Tottenham Hotspur have turned down an offer worth $7m for forward Alejo Veliz from Racing de Alma. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

– Personal terms have been agreed between Bournemouth and Lille defender Bafode Diakite, with negotiations regarding a fee ongoing. (L’Equipe)

– Bayern Munich are exploring the transfer market for a goalkeeper despite plans to extend the contract of Sven Ulreich. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Advanced talks are underway between Birmingham City and Rennes for Japan international forward Kyogo Furuhashi. (L’Equipe)

– Almería right-back Marc Pubill, 22, is the subject of interest from AC Milan and Barcelona. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– The representatives of free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin have offered the 28-year-old striker to Atletico Madrid. He recently left Everton at the end of his contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

– No agreement has been reached between West Ham and Slavia Pague for defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, who the Hammers remain keen on. (Guardian)

– Juventus consider Feyenoord defender David Hancko one of their top options this summer, with sporting director Damien Comolli “obsessed” about him. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Multiple clubs are interested in Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne, who could be moved on from Villa Park this summer. Leeds United have also enquired about Alex Moreno. (TEAMtalk)

– Teams across Europe are interested in a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who was on loan at Southampton last season. (BBC)

– Galatasaray are ahead of Al Hilal in the race for Internazionale midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. (Nicolo Schira)