Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, as Tottenham Hotspur rival Arsenal for Kingsley Coman‘s signature. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Liam Delap’s performances for Ipswich Town this season has gotten the interest of several Premier League clubs. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are “red hot favorites” to sign Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap this summer ahead of a host of Premier League rivals, the Daily Mirror has revealed. The 22-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United, Everton, and West Ham United, but Chelsea hold a key trump card that could see them win the race for his signature. Club manager Enzo Maresca previously worked with Delap at Manchester City’s academy, a link which may ultimately decide where the England Under-21 international chooses to play next season. Delap has a £30 million release clause in his current contract that becomes valid this summer.

– Tottenham could rival Arsenal for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer, reports TeamTalk. The Frenchman has largely been used as a substitute this season by Vincent Kompany and now looks set to leave the Bavarians after an eight-year stay. Arsenal are long-term admirers of Coman, although Spurs could enter the race to sign him once Timo Werner leaves the club. Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, who has a £100m valuation following a breakout Premier League campaign, is also on their winger shortlist.

– Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are pushing ahead with plans to renew Cristiano Ronaldo‘s contract, reports Ben Jacobs. The 40-year-old is expected to sign the deal “soon” on similar financial terms to what he is on now — which sees him earn an estimated £173m per year. The Portuguese superstar has been in Saudi Arabia since January 2023 and has since gone on to score 72 goals in 73 league matches.

– Werder Bremen’s Felix Agu has a release clause of €8m to €10m in his contract that has alerted the attention of clubs such as West Ham United and Fulham, Sky Germany reports. The left-back has impressed of late in the Bundesliga, where he’s played 17 times to date this season. Agu, who is under contract at Werder until 2027, is also attracting interest from teams in Serie A.

– A host of foreign clubs are monitoring Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić ahead of a potential summer move, reports Nicolo Schira. The Serbia international, who was previously on the books at Manchester United, has a £20m release clause in his contract. Milinković-Savić has been a stand-out performer in Serie A this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 31 league matches.