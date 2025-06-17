Chelsea have initiated contact with Lyon’s Malick Fofana, while Newcastle United are weighing up a summer move for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s summer window grades

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Utd hold talks with Frankfurt’s Ekitike

– Delap challenged to earn No. 9 after Chelsea move

– Reijnders: Pressure is on to win trophies at City

Will Chelsea be able to sign Lyon’s Malick Fofana in the transfer window? (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Chelsea officials have contacted Lyon over winger Malick Fofana, L’Equipe reports. While their interest in the 20-year-old is “still in its infancy”, he is viewed as a potential alternative target should the club fail to secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens. Fofana, who had nine goal involvements in 29 Ligue 1 matches last season, is valued at around €50 million. Chelsea’s efforts to sign the Belgian could intensify in the weeks ahead, after their pursuit of Gittens hit a roadblock. As per various reports, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the Dortmund youngster.

– Newcastle United remain interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, reports The Telegraph. While the club’s pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion striker João Pedro is well documented, Eddie Howe is also keen to bolster his squad in wide areas. As such, Newcastle could turn to Elanga, who enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign with Forest last season. The 23-year-old is under contract at the City Ground until June 2028, and as such, won’t be available on the cheap this summer.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Everton have entered the race to sign Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old is expected to leave the Etihad on a free transfer this month, having spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at AC Milan. Everton could face strong competition for his signature from Fenerbahce, who have also initiated contact with his representatives.

– Initial talks have taken place between Granit Xhaka‘s management and AC Milan, Sky Germany reports. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder views Milan as an “interesting option”, although talks are still in the early stages. A meeting is due to take place between the two parties in the coming days, as no concrete offers have been lodged yet. Leverkusen want to retain the 32-year-old, who is under contract at the Bundesliga side until June 2028.

– Liverpool are seeking a fee of £40m from any club interested in signing Darwin Núñez, Football Insider has reported. The Reds are keen to raise funds this summer to help them recruit a new No. 9, and one of the big-name departures looks likely to be the Uruguayan forward. While Napoli and Atlético Madrid are both keen on Núñez, their preference is to sign him on an initial loan deal.