Three clubs are ready to compete for highly promising Benfica defender Tomás Araújo, while Arsenal and Manchester United have been given a boost if they want to sign Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Guardiola tells Man City: I want a smaller squad or I’ll quit

– Sources: Newcastle’s Guimarães targeted for big-money Saudi switch

– Pochettino: Turner risks being replaced as USMNT starter

Benfica star Tomás Araújo won his first senior cap for Portugal earlier this season. Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are in competition for Benfica defender Tomás Araújo, according to Foot Mercato. After Real Madrid beat the two Premier League clubs in the race for AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, the 23-year-old Araújo has emerged as an alternative target. Araújo, who made his senior Portugal debut in November, will not come cheap. He has a contract through to the summer of 2029 and a release clause of €80 million. PSG, meanwhile, are looking for a possible replacement for Marquinhos.

– Victor Osimhen has rejected the chance to join Juventus, paving the way for Arsenal and Manchester United to battle for his signature. Reports in Italy from Il Mattino and Radio Kiss Kiss state that the 26-year-old, who scored 36 goals in all competitions on loan at Galatasaray this season, has no intention of joining the Turin club. The Nigeria international has a €75m release clause in his Napoli contract, which has a year to run with the club having the option to trigger an extension to 2027. However, Napoli may struggle to find a club willing to meet that price, with the two Premier League teams having other options. Arsenal are strongly linked to Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, while Man United are set to move for Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanders and Liam Delap of Ipswich Town.

– Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has emerged as an attractive prospect for Real Madrid, according to Marca, adding that a move could be simple to complete due to his €58 million release clause. Arsenal had been considered favourites to sign the 22-year-old in the summer window, and the emergence of Los Blancos could force the Gunners to move quicker. A year ago Williams was expected to sign for Barcelona, before committing to Athletic Club for another year. With Rodrygo likely to exit the Bernabéu, Madrid are looking for a replacement.

– Barcelona have made Liverpool’s Luis Díaz their top priority, reports Diario Sport, with the Blaugrana focusing their search on a left winger that can also play in the centre of their attack when needed. Barça will pour most of their resources into signing a player who fits that profile, with Liverpool wanting €85m for the 28-year-old. However, a transfer fee of that size would be difficult for Barcelona to pay with their financial problems.

– Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signature of AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to the i paper. The Hungary international is expected to move on in the summer, and the Cherries will seek a transfer fee of £45m. Liverpool have been the favourites to land the 21-year-old for months, but they could now have competition for his signature.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson is on Real Madrid’s radar, with Los Blancos sending scouts to watch a number of matches. (Marca)

– PSG and Real Madrid are monitoring Ibrahima Konaté‘s situation as he moves into the final year of his contract with no sign of agreement over an extension. (L’Equipe)

– During contract talks, Lamine Yamal has told Barcelona he wants to become their highest-paid player — eclipsing the €16m net paid to Robert Lewandowski. (Cadena SER)

– Inter Milan are considering a move for Chelsea centre-back Benoît Badiashile, who has played only five Premier League games this season. (Foot Mercato)

– Aston Villa could join the race to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon. The 21-year-old forward is also tracked by Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (L’Équipe)

– Manchester City’s hopes of signing AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández have taken a hit as the Frenchman would prefer to stay in Italy amid interest from Juventus and another unnamed Serie A club. (TEAMtalk)

– Liverpool are considering a move to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. The 22-year-old is a cheaper alternative to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, with a valuation close to £60m. (TEAMtalk)

– Borussia Dortmund are ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham. Dortmund want to sign the 19-year-old as early in time for the Club World Cup. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Clubs in Saudi Arabia continue to monitor Darwin Núñez, and if he moves on Liverpool will enter the transfer market for a new striker. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Paris Saint-Germain will not enter the race to sign Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP, with boss Luis Enrique happy with his options up front. (L’Equipe)

– Barcelona and Raphinha have reached agreement over a new contract which will keep the Brazil international at Camp Nou until the summer of 2028. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Nuno Espírito Santo could quit Nottingham Forest in the summer due to a fall-out with Evangelos Marinakis. (Foot Mercato)

– Current Napoli coach Antonio Conte is interested in becoming Juventus boss again. (Sky Sport Italia)

– Newcastle United could emerge as late contenders to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who is linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. (talkSPORT)

– Switzerland striker Breel Embolo is unlikely to get a contract extension and will leave AS Monaco on a free transfer in July. (Nice-Matin)