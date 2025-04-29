D.C. United have reportedly begun talks with Paul Pogba, while Chelsea are plotting a double summer raid for Marc Guéhi and Dean Huijsen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

– Martinelli open to battle as Arsenal eye striker

– Source: Saints mull Minnesota’s Ramsay as coach

– Wrexham plan ‘no superstars, no egos’ policy in Championship

Will D.C. United end up signing Paul Pogba? (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

– D.C. United have the discovery rights to free agent — and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner — Paul Pogba, reports The Athletic. The 32-year-old hasn’t played a professional game since September 2023, after he was handed an 18-month ban for testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance. However, a comeback in the United States has long been mooted, after Pogba was spotted at several MLS stadiums earlier this year. The report suggests that the former Manchester United star is in talks over a permanent move to D.C. United, although a deal isn’t thought to be imminent at this stage.

– Chelsea are planning on signing two new center-backs this summer and have a pair of Premier League stars at the top of their shortlist, reports TeamTalk. The outlet reveals that Cobham graduate Marc Guéhi is being lined up for a sensational return to Stamford Bridge, alongside Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen. Both defenders are expected to attract significant interest this summer, with Huijsen in particular linked with just about every major European club. The Spain international has a reported £50 million release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

– Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin have signed all documents for the transfer of Ibrahim Maza, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The 19-year-old has impressed in 2. Bundesliga this season, earning his first Algeria call-up last October against Togo. Bayer are expected to pay around €12m for Maza, who was also wanted by a host of German clubs. The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing, has 10 goal contributions in 30 league games this campaign.

– Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with River Plate for midfield sensation Franco Mastantuono, reports TyC Sports. The 17-year-old is wanted by several European clubs, although it is PSG who have made the signing a “priority.” River hope to retain Mastantuono for another 18 months at least, by which point he will become a free agent. The Argentina Under-20 international has five goal contributions from his first nine league games this season.

– Eintracht Frankfurt are considering a move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, Sky Germany reports. The 24-year-old, who has played just three times in the Bundesliga this season, has also received enquiries from outside of Germany. As things stand, Bayern plan to either loan out Peretz for the duration of next season, or will let him leave permanently in the summer with a clause to have him return to the club inserted into any future deal.