Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is deciding between four Premier League clubs including Chelsea, who are also considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Man United wait on Delap decision after deal agreed

– Sources: Barcelona’s Yamal near new deal until 2031

– Ronaldo hints at Al Nassr exit after season finale: ‘This chapter is over’

Chelsea and Manchester United are waiting for Liam Delap to decide who he wants to play for. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Four Premier League clubs remain in the race to sign Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, according to the Daily Mail. Manchester United have agreed the framework of a deal, sources have told ESPN, and are now waiting for the 22-year-old to decide on his next move. Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton are all also reportedly keen the former Manchester City player, who is set to make his final decision in “the coming days.” The relegation release clause in Delap’s contract allows him to be signed for £30 million.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– A move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is being explored by Chelsea, according to the Independent. Discussions have reportedly been held by the Blues as they continue their search for a forward this summer, but it is said that they could need the Bundesliga side to lower their valuation, with Die Adler expected to demand an offer of €100m. Ekitike has scored 22 goals while providing 11 assists in 47 matches across all competitions this season.

– Manchester United are looking to dramatically reduce their squad size this season, according to the Telegraph, and will start by organising exits for Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho. Argentina international Garnacho, 20, has been included in United’s squad for their post-season tour of Asia despite being axed for the final-day win over Aston Villa. His representatives, however, are set for talks with United ahead of the summer window. Sources on both sides have told ESPN that Garnacho is likely to leave the club if a reasonable offer is received.

– Bayern Munich have added Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo to their shortlist, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The Reds would reportedly be willing to offload the 26-year-old if a “suitable offer” is made, but it is believed that the Bundesliga champions intend to explore moves for either Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, 28, or AC Milan ace Rafael Leão, 25, first. Gakpo has been a key player for manager Arne Slot this season, having made 49 appearances across all competitions.

– Al Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga is closing in on a move to FC Porto, reports Foot Mercato. A deal worth €15m is expected to be completed in the coming days for the 22-year-old, with the Dragões hopeful of including him in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Veiga was previously linked with moves to Manchester City, Liverpool, and Napoli, before making the switch to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023.