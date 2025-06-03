AC Milan want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, while Internazionale are keen on landing Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Rasmus Højlund looks set to leave Man United, with Inter Milan keen to bring the striker back to Serie A. Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

– The representatives of Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund have been approached by Internazionale, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Nerazzurri have reportedly placed the 22-year-old Denmark international near the top of their shortlist as they look to reinforce their side after losing 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Højlund scored just four goals in 32 Premier League matches last season and has been touted as a potential exit from Old Trafford as head coach Ruben Amorim eyes a major squad overhaul. Romano also reports that the Italian giants are considering a move for Napoli-linked Parma forward Ange-Yoan Bonny.

– AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, says Fabrizio Romano. It is said that the 39-year-old has been one of the first names discussed between the San Siro hierarchy, who consider him as a “dream option” amid their search for summer reinforcements. Modric is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his contract later this month, though he is expected to take time before deciding his next club after receiving multiple approaches. He made 56 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos last season.

– Initial talks have been held by Barcelona regarding a move for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The 28-year-old Colombia international is believed to be at the top of the Blaugrana’s shortlist despite current concerns over Financial Fair Play, though they could also face competition with clubs in the Saudi Pro League holding “concrete” interest in him. Diaz was a key player for manager Arne Slot in Liverpool’s Premier League winning-campaign last season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances.

– A move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is being considered by Internazionale, according to The Sun. The Serie A club are reportedly keeping close tabs on his situation, with the 27-year-old, who is coming to the end of a bright loan spell at Aston Villa, expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Barcelona have also been linked with the England international, and it is believed that the Red Devils would be willing to accept an offer worth £40 million.

– An agreement in principle has been reached between Al Hilal and AC Milan for left-back Theo Hernández, reports Foot Mercato. The 27-year-old is believed to be closing in on a €30m move to the Saudi Pro League side, but talks regarding personal terms are reportedly ongoing, with Hernandez requesting Al-Za’eem increase their initial €15m-per-year salary offer to €20.