Bayer Leverkusen offer Jadon Sancho a career lifeline, while Newcastle United join the race to sign Eberechi Eze.

TOP STORIES

– Source: Vinícius close to agreeing to new Real Madrid contract

– Alonso to leave Leverkusen, Real Madrid beckons

– Arteta warns Arsenal fans: Finding striker will be tough

Bayer Leverkusen are willing to offer Jadon Sancho a career lifeline this summer. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Bayer Leverkusen are willing to offer Jadon Sancho a career lifeline this summer, according to The Sun. Manchester United have reduced the player’s asking price in order to facilitate his permanent exit, following a mixed loan spell at Chelsea. The Sun claims that Sancho could be available for as little as £20 million, although the winger’s wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block for Bayer. The 25-year-old is no stranger to the German game, having enjoyed two spells with Borussia Dortmund. However, it remains to be seen whether he’d be willing to return to the Bundesliga for a third time.

– Newcastle United are the latest club to make a move for Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze, as per TeamTalk. Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who has been in fine form this season under Oliver Glasner. Eze has an €80 million release clause in his Palace contract, although the club could be willing to accept offers around the €70 million mark this summer. Internally at Newcastle, he is viewed as an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s system, as the club are keen to add some creativity in the middle of the park.

– Leroy Sané remains open to the idea of extending his contract at Bayern Munich despite reported interest in the player from Arsenal, Sky Germany reports. While the 29-year-old is willing to accept the pay cut that Bayern are proposing, his new agent has submitted a counter-offer for the Bundesliga champions to mull over. As per Sky Germany, the offer coming from Sané’s team includes a fixed salary of €12 million, €2 million more than Bayern were previously offering — who seemingly have no intention of improving their proposal.

– Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola, per Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old is wanted by a host of European clubs, but it is the Seagulls who have made the first move by initiating contact. Coppola, an Italy Under-21 international, has been a regular in Serie A this season, playing 32 times to date for Hellas and scoring twice.

– West Ham United manager Graham Potter wants to bring Aaron Ramsdale to East London this summer, according to Football Insider. The Hammers are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after the decision was made not to renew the contract of Lukasz Fabianski, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Ramsdale has a release clause in his current Southampton contract, which is believed to be around the £25 million mark.