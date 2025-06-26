Juventus are looking at Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, while Manchester United have scouted Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s summer window grades

ESPN SOURCES

– Chelsea close on deal close for Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens — James Olley

– Barcelona’s Ansu Fati to join AS Monaco on loan — Julien Laurens

– Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso agrees €30m move to Atlético Madrid — Matteo Moretto

– Como in talks to sign AC Milan striker Álvaro Morata — Moretto

– PSV interested in Galatasaray midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo — Moretto

– Real Betis in talks over a €12m move for Atletico winger Rodrigo Riquelme — Moretto

– Villarreal are close to an agreement with Espanyol for the loan of left-back Carlos Romero. — Moretto

Will Juventus end up signing Nicolas Jackson this summer? (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Talks are ongoing between Juventus and Chelsea regarding a move for striker Nicolas Jackson, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Jackson, 24, is reportedly one of the names on the Bianconeri‘s shortlist as they continue to assess options to reinforce their attack this summer, and it is thought that an offer worth €60 million would be required to persuade the Blues to part ways with him. The Serie A side are also keen on a deal to sign Lille and Canada international striker Jonathan David on a free transfer, with hopes that he would be willing to accept less than his current demands of €6m-per-season.

– Manchester United are interested in Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, reports Football Insider. Scouts are believed to have been sent by the Red Devils to watch the 29-year-old at the FIFA Club World Cup, including when he secured a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. It is said he is one of the potential replacements for current starter André Onana, while a release clause in the Brazilian’s current contract would allow him to be signed for £5.8m.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– A move for Napoli forward Giovanni Simeone is being lined up by Sevilla, reports Nicolo Schira. The LaLiga side are reported to be prioritizing a move for the 29-year-old after missing out on striker Álvaro Morata, and Simeone would be willing to make the switch to LaLiga amid hopes of securing more regular first-team football next season. He made just one start in Gli Azzurri‘s Scudetto-winning campaign last season.

– Everton have attempted to sign Fulham defender Kenny Tete, according to the Independent. It is said that the Cottagers were previously “confident” of signing the 25-year-old to a new deal before it expires later this month, but there is now doubt over his future after he received a three-year contract offer from the Toffees. Tete is seen by manager David Moyes as a potential long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, who is also out of contract on June 30.

– Internazionale are closing in on a move for Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The two clubs are reportedly “close” to reaching a full agreement over a transfer fee which is expected to be in the region of €24m for the 21-year-old, who scored six goals while assisting another four in 37 Serie A matches last season. Bonny also represents France at youth international level for the U21s.