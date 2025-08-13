Liverpool have agreed to personal terms with Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, while Real Madrid are among the clubs looking at Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Parma defender Giovanni Leoni could be yet another summer signing for Premier League champions Liverpool. Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– An offer worth €35 million is being prepared by Liverpool for Parma center back Giovanni Leoni, according to Nicolò Schira. The Reds have reached an agreement with the 18-year-old over personal terms on a contract for six years (until 2031) at Anfield. Corriere dello Sport reports that the Serie A club have been looking for an initial €30m plus €5m in bonuses for Leoni, which bodes well for manager Arne Slot as he looks to reinforce his defensive options.

– Real Madrid are among several teams interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to the Daily Mail. Scouts from the LaLiga club have been keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old, who they see as a potential reinforcement in the future. Los Blancos could face competition from teams in the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United also looking at the England international. Wharton has been a key player for the Eagles since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2024.

– A move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is being weighed up by Newcastle United, reports Rudy Galetti. The 28-year-old is now one of the top options on their short list as they search for a replacement for Alexander Isak, amid recent reports indicated that he didn’t see himself playing for the Magpies again as he tries to force through a move to Liverpool. The Eagles are prepared to accept an offer worth £40m for Mateta, who has scored 30 goals across the past two Premier League campaigns.

– Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott is open to a switch to RB Leipzig, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Philipp Hinze. The 22-year-old, who played a key role as England won the European Under-21 Championship this summer, appeared in fewer than half of Liverpool’s matches in their Premier League title-winning campaign. The former Fulham player said before the U21 Euros: “I don’t really want to be wasting years [of] my career because it’s a short career.” Hinze reports that, while no deal has been struck yet, “talks remain open-ended.”

– Newcastle are set to “intensify” their efforts to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, reports the Daily Mail. Negotiations regarding a £40m deal for the 24-year-old have reportedly been ongoing since Tuesday, with the Magpies now willing to make a formal offer to land him. While Ramsey has also attracted interest from West Ham United, it is said that there is optimism from the St. James’ Park hierarchy that they will win the race to secure his signature. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph adds that the Villans are hopeful of re-signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio after his successful loan spell at Villa Park last season, which could see the 29-year-old replenish manager Unai Emery’s midfield options should Ramsey leave.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s Sam Tighe looks at why so many top clubs are after Adam Wharton:

Wharton’s superpower is slick, quick, progressive passing. For a club like Real Madrid, who laud former midfielder Toni Kroos as a legendary figure, that alone makes them a perfect match. Wharton ranked in the 93rd percentile for progressive passing in the Premier League last season, regularly threading perfect through-balls into Crystal Palace’s fast counterattacking runners. The speed with which he does it — no hesitation, no check-backs, just one look up and … ping! — makes him extremely difficult to stop. The England international combines that skill with some firm defensive work and a threatening delivery from set-piece situations. The most goals he has ever scored in a single season is two, clearly marking him out as a buildup maestro from deep rather than someone who can gallop forward and line up a shot. It has been widely assumed within the game that Wharton’s transfer to a Liverpool or Manchester City-like club is a matter of when, not if. His excellent performance in the Community Shield was just another reminder that he belongs at the very top. Madrid entering the conversation is highly intriguing, and something England’s big guns no doubt won’t be pleased about.

CONFIRMED DEALS

– Newcastle United have signed Germany international defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan for a reported £34.6m, including add-ons.

– Former France youth international center back Bafodé Diakité has joined Bournemouth from Lille.

OTHER RUMORS

– Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is expected to stay put after turning down AC Milan, and doesn’t intend to sign an extension with the Bianconeri. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

– Inter Milan are open to parting ways with France international defender Benjamin Pavard this summer and would consider offers between €15m and €25m for the 29-year-old. (L’Equipe)

– Atalanta are preparing a new offer worth an initial €35m for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Liverpool are prepared to part ways with winger Ben Doak if they receive a “suitable offer.” (Football Insider)

– Southampton will only consider offers of €57m for midfielder Mateus Fernandes, while West Ham remain keen on the 21-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Negotiations between Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen are underway for the Cherries to sign winger Amine Adli, who has already agreed to personal terms and could move for €30m. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Barcelona are set to sign two Africa Foot Academy players on trial: midfielder Aboubacar Maiga and winger Moustapha Traore. (Diario Sport)

– Negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Wolves over a move for striker Fabio Silva have broken down. (TEAMtalk)

– A move for Barcelona defender Hector Fort is being considered by Mallorca. (Marca)

– César Azpilicueta is considering a return to Osasuna, having recently become a free agent after his contract with Atlético Madrid expired. (AS)

– Multiple clubs, including Ligue 1 side Nantes, are keen on Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap. (L’Equipe)