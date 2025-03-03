Liverpool are leading Manchester United in the race for RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, while Newcastle are open to offers for Nick Pope. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly battling it out to sign Xavi Simons. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the race for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, according to the Daily Star. The Reds reportedly see the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, though manager Arne Slot is said to be keen on Simons even if Egypt international Salah signs a new contract. Manchester City have also made an enquiry for Simons, who could be signed for an offer in the region of £80 million.

– Newcastle United are prepared to accept an offer of between £10m and £15m for goalkeeper Nick Pope, reports Football Insider. Pope, 32, is set to enter the final year of his contract at St. James’ Park in the summer, but whether he leaves the club is believed to hinge on if manager Eddie Howe is able to acquire a replacement, with recent reports linking Burnley’s James Trafford with a potential switch to the Magpies.

– Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz could be moved on after one season at the club, according to Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are reported to be concerned about the 26-year-old’s recent injury problems, and he is among the players that could be offloaded regardless of whether manager Thiago Motta remains in Turin, as sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli plans ahead for the next transfer window. A mixed campaign so far sees Juventus in fifth place in Serie A, and nine points off league leaders Internazionale.

– Talks between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are set to take place regarding a permanent move for centre-back Clément Lenglet, reports Sport. The 29-year-old is reported to be keen to stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano, and with manager Diego Simeone pleased with his performances while on loan at the club, it is expected that Atleti will look to sign him on a permanent transfer if they are able to land him without a significant “economic effort.”

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Bayern Munich want midfielder Joshua Kimmich to lower his demands as they look to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

– Manchester United are plotting a summer move for former Liverpool target Martín Zubimendi. (GiveMeSport)

– Columbus Crew are closing in former Nashville SC midfielder Amar Sejdić, who is currently a free agent. (Tom Bogert)

– Manchester United are open to a player-exchange deal involving Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund. (Calciomercato)

– Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the race to sign Romania right-back Andrei Ratiu from Rayo Vallecano. (Mundo Deportivo)