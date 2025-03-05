Liverpool look set to compete with Barcelona for the signature of AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, while the Blaugrana are also reportedly scouting Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

– Liverpool are considering a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, according to TEAMtalk. It is reported that the Reds see the 25-year-old as a potential successor to Luis Díaz if the Colombia international leaves Anfield in the summer amid links to Barcelona. The Rossoneri are reportedly willing to accept an offer of €100 million, having lowered their previous valuation of €175m. Leão is also believed to be on the radar of the Blaugrana, with the LaLiga side expected to make an attempt to land him in the next transfer window.

– Barcelona are keeping tabs on Espanyol full-back Omar El Hilali, reports Sport. Barça’s sporting director Deco is said to be looking to acquire a right-back who can be developed by coach Hansi Flick, and it is believed that El Hilali’s release clause would make the transfer straightforward. The Morocco youth international has made 24 appearances in LaLiga this season, while also registering the assist in Espanyol’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid in February.

– Negotiations between Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior are set to resume in the summer, reports AS. The 24-year-old’s representatives are believed to be looking for a salary increase of an extra €5m per season and are said to have informed Los Blancos of their demands. Vinícius’ current deal is reportedly worth €17m per year, but he has been linked with a world record offer from Saudi Arabia that is somewhere in the region of a five-year, €1bn deal.

– Chelsea are interested in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, reports Calciomercato. The Blues are said to have made an enquiry regarding a potential move for the 26-year-old, who despite being a key player at the San Siro, could be moved on alongside left-back Theo Hernández if the Rossoneri don’t secure Champions League football. Reijnders signed a new five-year contract with the Serie A side on Monday.

– Contract talks have been planned between Everton and defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Football Insider. The Toffees are reported to be keen to do “all they can” to keep the 22-year-old at the club, with Real Madrid and Manchester United among the teams eyeing a potential summer move. Branthwaite has made 20 Premier League appearances this season, and it is said that he has caught the attention of clubs across Europe due to his ability as a left-footed centre-back.

– Arsenal’s hopes of signing Kingsley Coman in the summer have been given a boost, with Bayern Munich ready to drop their asking price. (Bild)

– Darwin Núñez is reportedly unhappy that Liverpool blocked a January move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. (Football Insider)

– Tottenham Hotspur are favorites to sign Southampton prodigy Tyler Dibling, who is likely to leave the Saints if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Talksport)

– Manchester City are in pole position to sign 15-year-old Leicester City product Jeremy Monga, but will have to go through a tribunal to agree a compensation fee. (The Sun)

– Milos Kerkez wants to leave AFC Bournemouth, with Premier League frontrunners Liverpool strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old left-back. (Fabrizio Romano)