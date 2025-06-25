Newcastle are ready to offer striker Alexander Isak a new contract amid interest from Liverpool, while Barcelona want to secure a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

– Newcastle are doing all they can to keep striker Alexander Isak at the club amid interest from Liverpool, according to the Times. The Magpies are reportedly willing to “break their wage structure” on a new contract to persuade him to stay put at St. James’ Park, with manager Eddie Howe keen to make him as a part of his project in the Champions League next season. Arsenal and Barcelona are also said to have shown interest in making an approach for the 25-year-old, who scored 23 goals while providing six assists in 34 Premier League matches last season.

– A loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is being lined up by Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail. The Blaugrana are expected to ask the Red Devils to cover a proportion of the 27-year-old’s £300,000-per-week salary, while the LaLiga club also believe that his versatility would enable them to continue their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. Rashford is set to return to Old Trafford at the end of his loan spell with Aston Villa at the end of this month, with recent reports indicating that an offer worth £40m would be enough to sign him permanently.

– Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the situation of Club Brugge defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari, reports Calciomercato. The Red Devils are believed to hold interest alongside Borussia Dortmund in the 22-year-old, who ESPN’s Matteo Moretto reported an approach from AC Milan on Tuesday. An offer worth €40m would reportedly be accepted for Jashari, after his impressive campaign saw him return to the Switzerland senior national team in June, when he registered two assists in the 2-0 win over the USMNT.

– Newcastle hold interest in Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, according to the Athletic. The 22-year-old is reportedly “highly thought of” by the St. James’ Park hierarchy, who have identified him as a possible signing amid plans to reinforce their defence. Zabarnyi has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, with recent reports that the Ligue 1 side saw a £55m opening offer turned down. He made 36 Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season, but it looks as though they could face a fight to keep him after already parting ways with Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, while left-back Milos Kerkez remains heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

– A deal has been agreed between Barcelona and AS Monaco for winger Ansu Fati, says Fabrizio Romano. It is said that a loan with an option to be made permanent is being finalised for the 22-year-old ahead of his medical that will take place this week, and he is also expected to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou. Ansu Fati has been linked with an exit since struggling to establish himself as a regular under Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick, making just three La Liga starts last season.