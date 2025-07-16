Talks are set to be held between Liverpool and Real Madrid regarding a move for winger Rodrygo, while Los Blancos are keeping tabs on centre-back Ibrahima Konaté after he rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Source: Liverpool reject £58.6m Bayern bid for Díaz

– Ter Stegen trains alone, Barça future in doubt

– Sources: Liverpool register interest in Isak

Rodrgyo has scored 68 goals and won 13 trophies since he joined Real Madrid in 2019. Image Photo Agency

– Liverpool are positioning themselves to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, reports Diario AS. The Reds are ready to do “everything in their power” to land the 24-year-old. They are preparing to send officials to begin talks with Los Blancos, who are believed to be looking for an offer close to €100 million. Any move is expected to take time as the Anfield hierarchy prioritise resolving the future of winger Luis Díaz, with sources telling ESPN that Bayerrn Munich have already had a bid for the Colombia international rejected. There could also be competition for Rodrygo from Arsenal, while Bayern also have the Brazil international in mind as a potential alternative to Díaz.

– Real Madrid are watching the situation of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté, according to the Daily Mirror. The 26-year-old is said to have turned down talks with a club from the Saudi Pro League amid plans to continue in Europe, where he wants to keep playing at the highest level, but while the Reds are hopeful of signing him to a new contract, there is believed to be a “sense” that he could be waiting for Los Blancos, who can begin formal talks with him from January if he doesn’t pen new terms at Anfield.

– There is a difference of just €2.5 million separating Arsenal and Sporting CP from reaching a deal for Viktor Gyökeres‘ transfer to the Emirates stadium, Record reports. The two clubs are hopeful of reaching a deal by the end of the week with the Sweden international’s transfer set to reach €80m. Sources told ESPN that Gyökeres had agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a five-year deal after the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta flew out to Portugal for direct talks. The striker went on strike Saturday and refused to report to preseason training.

– Manchester United are interested in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, reports The Times. The Red Devils are monitoring the 24-year-old amid belief that the Blues could be open to a transfer if they receive a suitable offer. Doubt continues to surround Jackson’s future at Stamford Bridge. The Senegal international scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League matches last season, but Chelsea have signed forwards Liam Delap and João Pedro this summer and he has also been linked with Aston Villa.

– Talks have been held by Chelsea as they look to land Ajax and Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato, according to talkSPORT. The Blues are keen to land a left-sided player as they prepare to part ways with left-back Ben Chilwell. A move for Hato, 19, would require an offer in the region of £40m. While no team has made a formal proposal to the Eredivisie side yet, Hato is also on Liverpool’s shortlist as an alternative to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi.

ESPN’s Alex Kirkland looks at Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid:

Rodrygo’s future always promised to be one of the transfer sagas of this summer, and so far it’s living up to expectations. The Real Madrid forward’s disappearance from the team at the end of last season — not featuring once since being hauled off at half-time in the Copa del Rey final — sparked speculation that he could be on the move. Sources have told ESPN that the Brazilian would prefer to stay at Madrid but wanted to play on the left, not the right, and was waiting to hear new coach Xabi Alonso’s plans before taking any decisions. His involvement at the Club World Cup only increased the doubts. He played 65 minutes against Al Hilal were followed by 23 minutes against Salzburg and just four minutes against Borussia Dortmund, with no involvement at all in the knockout ties with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Alonso called him “important” and “a special player,” as you’d expect, but the coach’s decisions so far haven’t backed up that assessment. Opportunities in the frontline are now going to be even more scarce than previously, given the eruption of Gonzalo Garcia stateside, and with Franco Mastantuono — another talented young wide forward — joining in August. So what now? Madrid’s players are enjoying a well-earned rest, ahead of a return to pre-season training, and their first LaLiga game on Aug. 19, and Arsenal have now been joined by Liverpool in being linked with a bid for Rodrygo. ESPN has reported that Madrid would only consider a transfer if the player asked to leave, and even then, it wouldn’t be straightforward, given the club’s expectation of a sizeable fee, and Rodrygo’s salary demands. Don’t expect a resolution anytime soon.

– Championship side Derby County have signed Charlotte FC and United States striker Patrick Agyemang for a fee is in the region of $7 million. Read

– West Ham United have signed Senegal international left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf from from Slavia Prague.

– Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Marco Bizot from Brest.

– Inter Milan are prioritising a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman. (Corriere Dello Sport)

– Manchester United are lining up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Pervis Estupiñán. (talkSPORT)

– Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo is expected to stay put this summer after his representatives failed to find a suitable potential destination. (Diario Sport)

– The Paris Saint-Germain Feminine trio of midfielder Grace Geyoro, left-back Sakina Karchaoui and defender Thiniba Samoura are being watched by clubs across Europe following their performances for France at the European Championships. (L’Equipe)

– USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah and winger Samuel Chukwueze are among the eight players that AC Milan are looking to move on from in the current transfer window. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Liverpool are willing to part ways with midfielder Tyler Morton, who is on the radar of West Ham United. (TEAMtalk)

– A deal in principle has been agreed between Leeds United and Newcastle United for midfielder Sean Longstaff. (The Athletic)

– Borussia Dortmund defender Tyler Meiser is set to join Borussia Mönchengladbach. (Florian Plettenberg)

– RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has no interest in a switch to the Saudi Pro League. He has recently been linked with Al-Hilal. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Clubs in the Premier League as well as Bundesliga are keeping close tabs on Manchester City wing-back Nico O’Reilly. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement over a new contract with forward Ethan Nwaneri. (The Athletic)

– Talks are set to take place between Barcelona and midfielder Oriol Romeu, with the Blaugrana ready to let him leave on a free transfer amid interest from Girona. (Marca)

– West Ham are interested in Girona left-back Arnau Martínez. (TEAMtalk)

– Sheffield United are set to secure a loan move for Aston Villa forward Louie Barry. (Sky Sports)

– Club Brugge are closing in on a move for Ajax winger Carlos Forbs. (De Telegraaf)

– Clubs in MLS as well as Saudi Arabia are interested in Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik. (Rudy Galetti)