Liverpool look set to rival Real Madrid for Dean Huijsen, while Aston Villa weigh-up a permanent move for Marcus Rashford.

TOP STORIES

– Robertson: Liverpool career far from over

– Source: Amorim to make call on Sancho future

– Kane: ‘Aura’ improved with Spurs to Bayern move

Liverpool look set to rival Real Madrid for 19-year-old Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Liverpool have entered the race to sign Bournemouth’s 19-year-old defender Dean Huijsen, per talkSPORT. The 19-year-old defender has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, having enjoyed a superb Premier League campaign. However, Liverpool are also in for Huijsen, and could offer the Spain international immediate game time if Virgil van Dijk leaves the club this summer. He is under contract on the South Coast until 2030 and has a £50 million release clause that becomes active in July. According to several reports, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez could join Huijsen at Anfield next season.

– Aston Villa have the option to sign Marcus Rashford for £40 million this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The England international is currently on loan at Villa from Manchester United, although he is set to return to Old Trafford in June. Built into the loan deal is a £40 million option to make the deal permanent that the West Midlands club are considering. As per TEAMtalk, they haven’t yet decided whether they’ll exercise the option, leaving Rashford in limbo. The 27-year-old has impressed at Villa Park so far, contributing four assists in his first nine matches.

– Manchester United’s hopes of signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer could hinge on them winning the Europa League, according to The Sun. Branthwaite, 22, is on the radar of several big clubs following his impressive season at Everton, and The Sun reports that United are ready to “go all out” to sign the centre-back in a £50 million deal. However, if they want to be able to offer the England international Champions League football next season, then they will need to win the Europa League this term in order to qualify.

– Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool are “keeping a close eye” on Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, per Football Insider. All three clubs are looking to strengthen their forward lines this summer, and the 25-year-old remains a particularly attractive option due to his contractual situation. Mbeumo’s Brentford deal expires in June 2026, and the Bees would almost certainly need to break their existing wage structure to secure a long-term extension.

– Toronto are one of several MLS sides interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Suso, as per Relevo. The former Liverpool and AC Milan player is out of contract in June and is yet to decide his next career step. Suso has played just 10 times for Sevilla this season, after struggling to adapt to manager García Pimienta’s system. Toronto are “accelerating” their efforts to sign the former Spanish international, although it remains to be seen whether he is open to the switch.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:30 Would a move for Felix Nmecha make sense for Man United? Gab & Juls debate where Felix Nmecha would fit in at Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

– Liverpool remain confident that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will sign new contracts at Anfield rather than leave as free agents this summer. (The Athletic)

– Antonio Rüdiger says he has no plans to leave Real Madrid — but the former Roma defender would not rule out a return to Serie A in the long term. (Yahoo! Sports)

– Bournemouth want to make goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s loan from Chelsea into a permanent transfer this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

– Liverpool have not made a new move for Julián Alvarez, contrary to reports, after they were interested in signing Atlético Madrid forward last summer while he was at Manchester City. (TEAMtalk)

– Monza are interested in signing 17-year-old AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda on loan. (Nicolò Schira)

– Lille forward Alan Virginius is on Fenerbahçe’s summer shortlist following an impressive loan spell with Young Boys, where the 22-year-old has scored seven goals so far this season. (Footmercato)

– Championship club Hull City have taken non-league teenage sensation Alex Cruickshank on trial, with the 18-year-old forward being dubbed the “next Michail Antonio”. (Football Insider)