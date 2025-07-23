Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea in monitoring Rodrygo‘s situation at Real Madrid while Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho could swap clubs. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s grades | Women’s grades

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Arsenal remain close to Gyökeres deal

– Source: Al Hilal interested in Newcastle’s Isak

– Sources: Mosquera to join Arsenal’s Asia tour

Rodrygo had a difficult season at Real Marid last term, scoring just six goals in LaLiga. Image Photo Agency

TRENDING RUMORS

– Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Rodrygo as they consider replacements if Luis Díaz leaves to join Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg, who adds that Real Madrid are open to letting the winger leave. Meanwhile, AS reports that Tottenham want to take advantage of the 24-year-old’s situation with Los Blancos despite Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea also being interested in the Brazil international. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will try to bring the fee below €90m, however, none of Rodrygo’s suitors have yet made official contact with Madrid over a deal.

– TEAMtalk have reported that Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could be involved in a swap deal, although they would technically be completed as separate deals to benefit the Blues’ situation regarding Profitability and Sustainability Rules. This comes after sources told ESPN that Chelsea are closely monitoring Garnacho’s situation at Old Trafford, although the Blues would have to offload players before signing the 21-year-old. Aston Villa and several Saudi Pro League clubs are also interested in him.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Juventus are trying to keep Randal Kolo Muani following the striker’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien. The report adds that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United could make an approach in the coming days. The 26-year-old is no longer part of Luis Enrique’s plans and the Bianconeri have made various offers of a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent, but PSG are standing firm and demanding that a large portion of the fee is paid this summer rather than next.

– AC Milan winger Rafael Leão remains keen on a move to Bayern Munich despite the Bavarians cooling their interest in him and focusing on Luis Díaz, reports Sport Bild. The 26-year-old no longer comes up in their discussions about possible transfers and Uli Hoeness has even publicly stated that the Portugal international isn’t an option for them, with his €120m valuation playing a role in that stance. Leão has already rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia.

– Atlético Madrid are emerging as a possible destination for Ademola Lookman with Internazionale struggling to find an agreement with Atalanta for the forward, reports AS. Los Colchoneros will still need to offload one or both of Samuel Lino and Nahuel Molina before making their move. They can offer a salary of €5m-per-year and are likely to be the preferred option for Atalanta, who would rather see the 26-year-old go abroad.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

To follow…

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s Alex Kirkland looks at Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid.

Rodrygo’s future always promised to be one of the transfer sagas of this summer, and so far it’s living up to expectations. The Real Madrid forward’s disappearance from the team at the end of last season — not featuring once since being hauled off at half-time in the Copa del Rey final — sparked speculation that he could be on the move. Sources told ESPN that the Brazilian would prefer to stay at Madrid but wanted to play on the left, not the right, and was waiting to hear new coach Xabi Alonso’s plans before making any decisions. His involvement at the Club World Cup only increased the doubts. He played 65 minutes against Al Hilal, followed by 23 minutes against Salzburg and just four minutes against Borussia Dortmund, with no involvement at all in the knockout ties with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Alonso called him “important” and “a special player,” as you’d expect, but the coach’s decisions so far haven’t backed up that assessment. Opportunities on the front line are now going to be even more scarce than previously, given the eruption of Gonzalo Garcia stateside, and with Franco Mastantuono — another talented young wide forward — joining in August. So what now? Madrid’s players are enjoying a well-earned rest ahead of a return to preseason training and their first LaLiga game on Aug. 19. And Arsenal have now been joined by Liverpool in being linked with a bid for Rodrygo. ESPN has reported that Madrid would only consider a transfer if the player asked to leave, and even then, it wouldn’t be straightforward, given the club’s expectation of a sizeable fee and Rodrygo’s salary demands. Don’t expect a resolution anytime soon.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:08 Laurens: Man United in no position to turn down a big fee for Fernandes Julien Laurens updates on Al Hilal’s reported interest in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

– Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have both looked at Metz forward Idrissa Gueye and entered discussions with the 18-year-old’s entourage. (L’Equipe)

– United are intensifying their efforts to sign SK Brann defender Eivind Helland, but face competition from Bayern Munich, Rangers and Club Brugge. (TEAMtalk)

– Brentford have turned down a £25m offer from Newcastle United for Yoane Wissa. (The Athletic)

– Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are both interested in Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, who has been expected to leave since being left out of the Blues’ Club World Cup squad. (talkSPORT)

– Bayern Munich are intensifying their efforts to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, despite Manchester United potentially threatening their move for the 27-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

– There is a verbal agreement between all parties for Rodrigo De Paul to join Inter Miami from Atlético Madrid with Los Colchoneros set to receive around €15m. (Fabrizio Romano)

– LAFC are pushing to sign Thomas Müller, with other MLS clubs interested in the former Bayern Munich forward who is open to an MLS move. (Nicolò Schira)

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

– RB Leipzig have held initial talks about signing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, with the 21-year-old allowed to depart. Borussia Dortmund are also involved. (Philipp Hinze)

– Atlético Madrid are close to completing a deal for Chelsea’s versatile defender Renato Veiga, with the good relationship between the two clubs key to the talks. (Marca)

– Napoli are interested in Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti, but talks haven’t begun and the Bianconeri will consider offers worth €20m-€30m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

– AC Milan are pushing to sign Strasbourg right-back Guela Doue with Marc Pubill joining Atlético Madrid. (Calciomercato)

– Napoli’s latest offer for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye is a €9m loan fee with a €26m obligation to make the deal permanent with €5m in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Lucas Vázquez is “analysing proposals” for his next club — having received offers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Premier League — and is “prioritising his family” in any move after leaving Real Madrid. (AS)

– West Ham United have opened talks with free agent striker Callum Wilson. (The Sun)

– Girona have made an opening offer worth €3m for Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi. (Marca)