Liverpool have identified Brighton’s Carlos Baleba as the ideal candidate to add to Arne Slot’s midfield, while Chelsea are scouting Rafael Leão. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

– Liverpool are keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba ahead of a possible attempt to sign him in the summer, according to Football Insider. It is expected that a large offer will be required to bring in the 21-year-old, but that is not deterring the Reds with Arne Slot pushing to strengthen in the middle of the park. Chelsea have also been linked to the Cameroon international, and the report says Liverpool will look to move quickly on him so there’s no chance of the transfer falling through — like it did with Martín Zubimendi last summer.

– Chelsea are carrying out surveys with people close to AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, according to Calciomercato, although they add that any discussions about a possible transfer are in their infancy. Super agent Jorge Mendes could look to persuade both sides to agree on a deal, especially as the Rossoneri are now more open to the 25-year-old departing than they have been in the past.

– Bayern Munich are tracking Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, reports The Mirror, which adds that it would take £50 million for the Seagulls to let the 22-year-old leave. Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is a big admirer of the Dutchman after they worked together at Anderlecht, and he tried to sign him while at Burnley.

– Despite Kevin De Bruyne being linked with a move to MLS or Saudi Arabia when his Manchester City contract expires this summer, The Mirror says that the 34-year-old’s desire to play at the 2026 World Cup could see him accept a reduced role in Pep Guardiola’s squad. The Citizens are ready to offer a new 12-month contract, but it would see the Belgian’s wages drop from £375,000 per week to £150,000.

– Nottingham Forest are monitoring Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to Nicolo Schira. The 25-year-old has also previously been linked with various Serie A clubs, most notably AS Roma.

– Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have been told that any offer for Alexander Isak will need to be in the £120m range. (Give Me Sport)

– AS Monaco striker Lamine Camara is being scouted by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. (TBR Football)

– USL Championship side FC Tulsa are on track to sign South Africa international Jamie Webber from Sekhukhune United. (Tom Bogert)

– Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to stay at RB Leipzig if they miss out of UEFA Champions League qualification, with Chelsea and Arsenal circling. (The Mirror)